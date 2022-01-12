JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 January 2022

The International Monetary Fund announced that it has appointed Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as its next Chief Economist.

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 20:11 IST
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas becomes IMF’s new Chief Economist

The International Monetary Fund announced that it has appointed Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as its next Chief EconomistThe Economist will replace Gita Gopinath as the IMF’s Chief Economist who will be joining the IMF management team in January 2022. He will start part-time as the Chief Economist of IMF from January 24 and will transition to full-time work on April 1, 2022.

IPL 2022 mega retention to take place on February 12-13

The Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction will take place from February 12-13 in Bengaluru. The news has come after IPL's two new teams- Lucknow and Ahmedabad received their formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). IPL Chairman had confirmed that both teams have been given two weeks' time to finalize their draft picks.

Passport Rankings 2022 announced

The Henley Passport Index has released the passport ranking for the first quarter of 2022. Indian passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021. India’s passport now ranks at 83rd, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year. Japan and Singapore passports have emerged as the world’s most powerful passports in 2022.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris retires

An all-rounder from South Africa Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 34-year-old informed that he would be bringing the curtains down on his 9-year old international cricket career to take up a coaching role. Morris had made his Test debut in 2016 against England, ODI debut in 2013 against Pakistan, and T20I debut in 2012. 

DRDO flight-tests MPATGM

The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully flight tested the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). The anti-tank missile successfully impacted the designated target and destroyed it. The indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile is a low weight, fire and forget missile.

