Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 January 2022

S Somanath has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He is currently serving as the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. 

Created On: Jan 13, 2022 19:32 IST
S Somanath appointed as new ISRO Chief

S Somanath has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He is currently serving as the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Somanath will succeed K Sivan as the new ISRO Chairman. K Sivan completed his extended tenure on January 7, 2022. Somanath also served as Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Andhra Pradesh Govt increases retirement age

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced an increase in the retirement age of the State Government Employees. The latest order passed the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy extends the retirement age for AP Govt Staff from the existing 60 years to 62 years. The State Government has also announced a salary hike for government employees.

Gangasagar Mela 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Gangasagar Mela following strict COVID-19 protocols after receiving approval from the Calcutta High Court. The Mela is the biggest fair in Eastern India and witnesses footfall from over lakhs of devotees each year. It is held at Gangasagar in West Bengal.

Negotiations for India-UK trade agreement launched

India and UK have launched formal negotiations for the free trade agreement. The Union Minister of Commerce and Trade Piyush Goyal informed that the India-UK free trade agreement will expand the cooperation in technology, tourism, education, startups, climate change, etc.

15-year-old student is India’s batonbearer at Queen’s Baton Relay

15-years-old Vinisha Umashankar, a student innovator, has been selected as India's baton bearer at the ongoing 16th official Queen's Baton relay (January 12-15, 2022). The student innovator turned environmentalist from Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu. She had inspired the world with her solar ironing cart, which uses solar panels to power a steam iron box.

