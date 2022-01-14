Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 January 2022

Rishi Sunak of Indian-Origin to be the frontrunner for Britain’s PM position

Rishi Sunak, Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer, has a major chance of becoming Britain’s next Prime Minister after the odds tipped in his favour. The latest development has come as the pressure mounts on embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even from within his own Conservative Party to exit 10 Downing Street.

Former West Indies Cricketer Clive Lloyd awarded knighthood

The former Captain of the West Indies Cricket team, Clive Lloyd has been given the honour of knighthood for his services to the game of Cricket. The investiture was performed by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) also congratulated Clive Llyod on receiving the knighthood and acknowledged his massive contribution to the growth of the game in the West Indies.

Budget Session 2022 to begin from January 31

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31, 2022. It will be held in two parts. The session will begin with the address of President Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Budget will be presented on February 1. The final conclusion of Budget 2022 session will be on April 8.

Prince Andrew stripped of royal patronages

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been stripped of all his military and royal titles. He is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Andrew who was the ninth in line of succession to the British throne has been forced to relinquish all his ties with royal titles after being involved in a sexual abuse scandal.

Philippines awards Contract for BrahMos Missiles to India

The Philippines Government has accepted the proposal of the Indian BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited to supply shore-based anti-ship missile systems for the Indian Navy. The contract is worth USD 375 million. The move will prove to be a major success for the Indian Government’s plans to increase defence exports.