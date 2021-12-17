Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 December 2021

Bhutan confers PM Modi with highest civilian award

Bhutan conferred PM Modi with the country's Highest Civilian Award- Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. Prime Minister Modi’s name was announced for the highly prestigious civilian decoration of Bhutan and the unconditional friendship between India and Bhutan was also highlighted. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1968.

Largest Nuclear Power generating site in Maharashtra

The Central Government has granted approval to set up six Nuclear Power Reactors of 1,650 MW each in Maharashtra. The reactors will be set up in technical cooperation with France. Nuclear Power in India, apart from having a huge potential to ensure the country’s long-term energy security on a sustainable basis, will also be clean and environment friendly.

North Korea bans drinking, laughing and grocery shopping for 11 days

The north Korean Government has imposed a ban on its citizens from laughing, drinking, and going grocery shopping. The ban will be for the next 11 days starting from December 17, 2021. The ban has been announced in North Korea to mark the 10th death anniversary of the former leader of the country Kim Jong-il.

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Check state rankings

A report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been released by the Economic Advisory Council to PM. The report is an indicator of literacy among children below the age of 10 years in Indian states that are further divided into different categories. Regions in the country have been divided into four categories- large states, small states, Northeast, and Union Territories.

Semiconductor scheme in India

A budget of Rs. 76,000 crores for the designing and manufacturing of semiconductor chips in India has been approved by the Union Cabinet. The approval of the budget for the manufacturing and designing of semiconductors in India will further help the country in being self-reliant in electronics manufacturing.