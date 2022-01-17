Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 January 2022

Legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

A legendary Kathak maestro, Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack. Pandit Birju Maharaj, apart from being a renowned Kathak Dancer, was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to various films. He was also honoured with the country’s second-highest Civilian Award, Padma Vibhushan in 1986.

Lakshya Sen beats Loh Kean Yew to clinch Men’s Singles Title

India's Lakshya Sen has beaten the World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles final at the India Open 2022. Lakshya Sen beat the Singaporean badminton player in two straight sets that lasted for almost 54 minutes. This is the biggest World Tour tournament that Lakshya Sen has managed to win.

China builds an artificial low-gravity research center

China has built an artificial low-gravity research facility. The gravity in the place can be controlled with the use of powerful magnets by scientists to such low levels that it can successfully simulate the moon’s gravity. The facility in China, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can make gravity disappear.

Check Union Budget 2022 schedule

The Union Budget 2022 will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022. The Budget session will start on January 31 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both the Houses of the Parliament and will be held in two parts. The Economic Survey will be presented on January 31, 2022.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 schedule

The 14th edition of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is currently underway in the West Indies. The tournament began on January 14th with the opening match between West Indies and Australia. The final of the ICC U19 World Cup will be played on February 5th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.