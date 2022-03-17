Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 March 2022

Cyclone Asani is likely to hit the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on March 21st. A low-pressure area. which was formed on March 15, is expected to move east-northeastwards. After hitting Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Cyclone Asani is expected to move towards Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The MetaWorldPad is a new launchpad that will aid development and growth of the Metaverse ecosystem. It will enable investors to invest in infrastructure and other projects in the Metaverse space, giving the community first access to the building blocks of the future. The MetaWorldPad token will enable the crypto investors to access revolutionary projects and innovations such as next-generation P2E games, blockchain projects and NFTs.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is British-Iranian National, who was arrested by the Iranian Government on April 3, 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. Despite her denying the charges, she was detained for six years. She was finally released by the Iranian government following months of negotiations and allowed to leave Tehran on March 16 along with another British-Iranian national, Anoosheh Ashoori, who was detained in 2017 on spying charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison. They were renunited with their loved ones after severan years.

Kalpana Chawla was born on March 17, 1962 in Karnal, Haryana. The Indian American astronaut was one of the seven crew members on board the ill-fated STS-107 flight, the 28th and final flight of Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003. The Colombia Space Shuttle disintegrated upon its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on February 1st, just 16 minutes before touchdown. Kalpana Chawla was the first Indian-origin woman and second Indian to fly to space.

Poland's Karolina Bielawaska was crowned Miss World 2021 at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant at San Juan, Puerto Rico. USA’s Shree Saini and Olivia Yace of Cote d'Ivoire were the first and the second runners-up respectively. India's Manasa Varanasi failed to make it to the top 6, she was included in the list of top 13 at the 11th position.