UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021: Srinagar joins the list as ‘City of Craft and Folk Art’- Check details

Srinagar, in a major recognition of the arts and crafts of Jammu & Kashmir, on November 8, 2021, joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category.

The result was announced on the official website of UNESCO wherein 49 cities have joined this elite list. The exercise for the UNESCO nomination was started by Jammu & Kashmir in 2018, however, the nomination was not accepted then.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Jammu & Kashmir on this achievement. In a tweet, he said that he is delighted that beautiful Srinagar has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 with a special mention for its craft and folk art. He added that it is the fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Jammu & Kashmir on this achievement. In a tweet, he said that he is delighted that beautiful Srinagar has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 with a special mention for its craft and folk art. He added that it is the fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

Significance

The inclusion of Srinagar in the creative city network for the arts and crafts of UNESCO has paved a way for it to represent its handicrafts on the global stage through the international body.

The nomination by UNESCO is also the global recognition of the rich craft legacy of Srinagar. It will further help in attracting Craft Connoisseurs to Jammu & Kashmir and particularly Srinagar.

UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021: Nominations and Selections from India

• In 2021, the exercise of the Dossier preparation had started in the month of May. The Ministry of Culture of the Indian Government had received four nominations which included two from Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior and Indore), one from West Bengal (Calcutta), and one from Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar).

• The application of Calcutta and Indore were rejected by the Government and only two nominations, which included Srinagar and Gwalior, were forwarded.

• The Government of India recommended the nomination of Srinagar for the Creative City of Craft and Folk Arts and Gwalior for the Creative City of Music to UNESCO on June 29, 2021.

• The nomination of Gwalior for the UNESCO category was rejected and that of Srinagar for ‘City of Craft and Folk Art’ was accepted.

What is UNESCO Creative City Network? The UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) the Creative City of Network involve seven creative fields- media, arts and folk art, film, literature, gastronomy, design, and Media Arts.

Which other Indian cities have been recognized under UNESCO Creative Cities Network?

• Before 2019, only three cities in India have been recognized as the members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for the Creative Cities namely, Jaipur (Crafts and Folk Arts) in 2015, Varanasi (Creative City of Music) in 2015, and Chennai (Creative City of Music) in 2017.

• For 2020, UNESCO had not called for the applications for the Creative City Network.

How Srinagar was nominated under UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021?

The Chief Executive Officer of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), JKERA, Dr. Abid Rashid Shah informed that the process of the nomination of Srinagar under the UNESCO Creative City Network was undertaken and funded under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. This is the recognition of the historical arts and crafts of Srinagar.

Iftikhaar Hakeem, Director, Technical, Planning and Coordination, JTFRP, said that the credit for successful nomination must go to the Department of Industries, JTFRP as well as the line departments for taking up the task positively. He added that the consultants were also hired and the work was taken up in this regard to fulfilling all the requirements.

Background

The process for nomination for Srinagar as UNESCO Creative City was first filed by Srinagar in 2019, however, only 2 cities, Mumbai for Film and Hyderabad for Gastronomy were chosen for the nomination that year.