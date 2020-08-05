Union Agriculture Minister launches NCDC’s Youtube Channel

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on August 4 launched the youtube channel of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) named ‘Sahakar Cooptube NCDC India’.

The latest youtube channel aims at encouraging farmers and the youth to take benefit of the cooperatives. The Union minister also released the videos on the formation and the registration of the cooperatives for 18 states in Hindi and regional languages.

The videos released by the Agriculture minister will be aired on the new channel. As per the Union Minister, cooperatives are a part of our culture and through a new channel, youth must be encouraged to involve in the cooperative movement.

एनसीडीसी के सहकार कॉपट्यूब चैनल का शुभारम्भ व राज्यों के लिए ‘सहकारी समितियों के गठन तथा पंजीकरण’ हेतु मार्गदर्शक वीडियो का भी लोकार्पण वीडियो कॉन्फ़्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से किया। pic.twitter.com/ijnLz6JR0g — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) August 4, 2020

Significance:

As per the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, the formation of new cooperatives is essential for bringing new life and dedication in the area of the cooperative movement.

He further informed that the guidance videos in different languages covering 18 states will strengthen and deepen the major initiatives of the central government to form and promote 10,000 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs).

NCDC’s role in the formation of FPO’s:

The Union Minister highlighted the major role of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in the formation of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the cooperative mode. He further mentioned that more states will also be added to the collection of guidance videos on the Sahakar Cooptube NCDC India Channel in due course of time.

During the launch of the channel, Narendra Singh Tomar informed that NCDC as an apex-level statutory institution which is under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare has gained tremendous success with a financial assistance to the cooperatives of Rs. 1,54,000 crores.

With a disbursement of Rs. 2.36 crores in 1963, NCDC has disbursed around Rs. 28,000 crores during FY 2019-20.

Cooperatives in India:

As per the central government, cooperatives in India have been seen coming a long way and have also proven their success in improving the economic development and the conditions of the farmers.

The cooperatives have acquired a huge network of over 8.50 lakh organisations and 290 million members, largely as associations of rural poor and small and marginal farmers. Cooperatives lend support to the farmers in order to minimize risks in agriculture and allied sectors and also act as a shield against their exploitation.