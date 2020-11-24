Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launches international version of UMANG App

The Union Minister of Electronics and Information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the international version of the UMANG App during an online conference which was organized to mark the three years of UMANG and the milestone of 2000 plus services.

The international version of the UMANG App was launched by the union minister in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs only for the selected countries. It can be downloaded from the Play Store of specific countries.

While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stated that digital India must lead to digital inclusion and bridge the digital divide. He added that it can be achieved by technology which is home grown as well as inclusive.

After completion of #3YearsofUMANG, I expect that the team of UMANG should continue to maintain with the flawless nature of delivery of services and to address all complaints properly. pic.twitter.com/s4w7wjNVOY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 23, 2020

Significance:

The international version of the UMANG App will help the Indian international students, Indian tourists abroad and NRIs, to avail the Indian government services, anytime.

The app will also help in taking India to the world through the services of ‘Indian Culture’ that are available on UMANG. It will further create interest among foreign tourists to visit India.

Selected countries for which international version is launched:

• The United States of America

• United Kingdom

• New Zealand

• Australia

• Canada

• UAE

• Netherlands

• Singapore

UMANG e-book and UMANG Awards launched:

The Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad on the occasion also launched an e-book which will be presenting the major milestones of UMANG and major services that are available on the UMANG app classified into various categories.

He also unveiled the newly instituted UMANG Awards for the Partner Departments of State and Services based on the highest number of transactions all over services.

About UMANG App:

UMANG is an Indian Government all-in-one unified, single, secure, multi-lingual, multi-channel, multi-service mobile app. It aims at providing access to the high-impact services of various state governments and departments of the Indian government.

UMANG App has been developed by the National-e-Governance Division and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.