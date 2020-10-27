Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment tested positive for COVID-19 on October 27, 2020.

The Minister himself confirmed the news with a tweet. The Minister informed that he has been hospitalised for a few days on the advice of Doctors. He further urged those who had come in contact with him to get their COVID-19 tests done.

I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) October 27, 2020

The 60-year-old is a member of Parliament's upper house, Rajya Sabha and President of the Republican Party of India (A), a splinter party of the Republican Party of India.

Ramdas Athawale had gotten himself tested for coronavirus hours after he inducted actor Payal Ghosh in his party in a public ceremony on October 26, 2020 which was attended by several others. He had complained of cough and body pain later in the day, following which, he got himself tested for the infection. His test reports came positive today.

Among other senior politicians, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too tested positive for COVID-19 on October 26, 2020. He has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's poll-in-charge in Bihar, Devendra Fadnavis also tested positive for COVID-19 on October 24, 2020. He is currently in isolation and is taking medications and treatment as per the advice of the doctors.