Unlock 2.0: Lockdown extended till July 31 in containment zones; what's open, what is closed in other zones?

Unlock 2.0: The Union Home Ministry has announced new guidelines for Unlock 2.0 by opening up more activities outside the containment zones and extending lockdown in containment zones till July 31, 2020.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in exercise of its powers under Section 6(2) (i) directed the Union Home Secretary to issue an order to re-open more activities outside containment zones in a calibrated manner and to extend the lockdown in the containment zones till July 31st.

The Union Home Secretary in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10 (2) (1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 hence directed that the guidelines for Unlock 2.0 will be in force till July 31st.

#UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31st. pic.twitter.com/HdFZTKKrcx — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

What will remain closed outside Containment Zones?

1. Educational Institutions: All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020. Online and distance learning to continue.

2. International Travel: The International travel of people will remain suspended except for cases that receive MHA approval.

3. Metro: The services of metro rail will continue to be suspended till July 31st.

4. Entertainment Activities: Theatres, cinema halls, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, swimming pools, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

5. Large Gathering: Any kind of large gathering including social, political, entertainment, academic, sports, cultural and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

#UNLOCK2: Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

What will be open outside Containment Zones?

All activities except the above mentioned activities will be permitted in areas outside containment zones.

Domestic Travel: Domestic flights and passenger trains are already operational in a limited manner. Their operations will be expanded in a calibrated manner.

Training institutions: The training institutions of the centre and state governments will be allowed to operate from July 15, 2020. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will be issuing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the functioning of the same.

Night Curfew: While the movement of people will be allowed for most part of the day, night curfew will continue to remain operational. Under night curfew, the movement of people will remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am across the nation, except for essential activities.

The essential activities include shift-wise operation of industrial units and movement of people and goods on National and state highways and loading and unloading of cargo and travel of people to their respective destinations after deboarding from trains, airplanes and buses. The local authorities will be issuing the orders under appropriate law provisions such as under Section 144 of CrPC.

Containment Zones In containment zones, the lockdown has been extended till July 31, 2020. The zones will be identified by the district authorities in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The containment zones are being created to break the chain of transmission. The list of containment zones will be notified on the websites by respective district collectors and the respective states and Union Territories. What will be allowed in containment zones? Only essential activities will be allowed inside containment zones. There will be strict perimeter control and no movement of people will be allowed in or out of the zones except for maintaining essential supply of goods and services and medical emergencies. There will be intensive contact tracing in the containment zones and door-to-door surveillance and other interventions. The state/ UT authorities will monitor all activities in the containment zones closely. #UNLOCK2: States/UTs may also identify Buffer Zones, outside the Containment Zones where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the Buffer Zones, restrictions are considered necessary may be put in place by District authorities. pic.twitter.com/S4vCyDA8SH — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020 Buffer Zones The states/ UTs may also identify buffer zones outside containment zones where new cases are likely to occur. The district authorities may impose necessary restrictions in the buffer zones as well.

States/UTs may prohibit certain activities outside containment zones

The centre has given the states and Union Territories the right to prohibit certain activities even outside the containment zones and impose restrictions deemed necessary.

Vulnerable people advised to stay at home

People above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age have been advised to stay at home, similar to previous directives, as they are more vulnerable to catching the virus.