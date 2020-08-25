Unlock 4: Centre may permit operations of metro, local trains, single screen movie halls, auditoriums in next phase

The Indian government has been considering giving relaxations to various sectors in Unlock 4 in order to increase the economic activities and employment opportunities that have been deeply affected due to the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

As per the sources, the government may give some relaxations but its implementation in the States and Union Territories (UTS) will be done only on the basis of the assessment conducted by the state governments.

Centre has been receiving suggestions for allowing the operations of local trains, single theatre cinema halls, assembly halls, auditoriums, and similar places. Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also requested centre to allow the metro services in the state in a phased manner.

What can be expected to reopen under Unlock 4? • The government has been considering to open local rail transportation from the first week of September 2020. • Single-screen cinema halls are also likely to be open with the strict social distancing norms. • The central government has also been considering giving relaxations to the halls, auditoriums but they will have to adopt social distancing norms like temperature check and thermal screening with the less number of gatherings than hall capacity. • As per the senior government official, the process of the phased re-opening of activities will be extended further. The new guidelines will be based on the feedback received from States and UTs and extensive consultations with the Central Ministries and Departments.

Plan to increase relaxations in some sectors:

Prahlad Patel, Tourism Minister informed that so far, the Indian government, the Home Ministry’s SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) has a fixed number of 50 people.

He further mentioned that the department has written a letter to the Home Ministry asking permission to open banquet halls with 50% of their capacity. Hotel owners have also been wanting to move forward with this situation towards their revival.

He added that the government has been taking decisions very quickly and the decision on banquet halls and hotels will also be taken soon.

As per the sources, nothing has been finalized yet and the government is not keen to open schools and colleges and is also unlikely to open entertainment parks and multi-screen movie halls.

It can be expected that there will be hardly any change in International air travel norms as the air travel of passengers has already been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission.