Unlock 4 Guidelines: Delhi Metro to resume operation from September 7, Open air theatres to open from Sept 21

Unlock 4 Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced 'Unlock 4' guidelines on August 29, 2020. As per the new guidelines, lockdown will be extended in containment zones till September 30. There will be no lockdown outside containment zones.

Under Unlock 4, the government has allowed metro services to resume. The Delhi Metro will resume its operations from September 7 in a staggered manner. Noida Metro will also resume its services on Aqua Line for public from September 7 in caliberated manner.

As per #Unlock4 guidelines, Delhi Metro will resume its services for public from September 7 in a calibrated manner. Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation https://t.co/TB1aevteYu — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Unlock 4 in India: What will open, what will remain closed?

What will remain closed?

All activities shall be permitted outside containment zones except the following:

(i) Entertainment zones: Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places to remain closed under Unlock 4 guidelines.

(ii) International Travel: The regular International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will remain restricted.

(iii) Educational/ Coaching institutions: All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for regular class activity till September 30, 2020.

#UNLOCK4 All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA. https://t.co/029QQHOnNx — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

What will be allowed to open?

Metro: All metro services will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a graded manner.

Educational Institutions: The students of senior school- Class 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the Containment Zones on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents or guardians.

Skill/ Entrepreneurship training: Skill training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes and Industrial Training Institutes.

Higher Education Institutions: Education institutions for research scholars, post-graduate students or technical and professional programme requiring laboratory work or experimental work will be allowed to function in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the basis of the assessment of the situation, keeping in view COVID-19 situation in the states/ UTs.

Social/ Academic/ Sports/Entertainment/ Cultural Gatherings: All social, sports, academic, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and congregations shall be permitted with a maximum limit of 100 people from September 21, 2020. However, wearing of face masks will be mandatory at the gathering along with following social distancing. Other provisions including thermal scanning, hand santizer would also be mandatory.

a) Marriages: For marriage-related gatherings, the number of guests shall not exceed 50 till September 20th, after which 100 people will be allowed.

b) Funerals: For funerals or last rites, the number of people should not exceed 20 till September 20, 2020, after which 100 people will be allowed.

Open Air Theatres: Open air theatres will be permitted to open under Unlock 4.0 guidelines from September 21, 2020.

International Travel: The International Travel as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be allowed.

Inter-state/ Intra state travel: There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Lockdown extended in Containment Zones till September

Under Unlock 4.0 guidelines, lockdown shall be implemented strictly only in the containment zones till September 30, 2020. As per the guidelines, the states and union territories shall not impose any local lockdowns outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the Central Government.

National Directives for COVID-19 management

The national directives for COVID-19 management to continue to be followed throughout the nation including social distancing. All shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. The Home Affairs Ministry will monitor effective implementation of National Directives.

Protection of Vulnerable

All vulnerable people above the age of 65 years, children below the age of 10 years, people with co-morbidities and pregnant women have been advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and health purposes.