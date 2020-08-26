UP government orders complete ban on any religious and cultural meetings till September 30

Uttar Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on organizing any religious and cultural meetings in the state till September 30, 2020.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi has issued an order announcing a ban on all forms of tableaux and processions.

He also mentioned that the protocol needs to be adhered to at every cost and the assembly of more than 5 people at one place has been banned.

Reason for the ban:

As per the order released by the Uttar Pradesh government, the announced prohibition has been imposed in the state because it has been feared that the anti-social elements may try to disturb the law and order and the communal harmony in the state.

However, the state’s order has also mentioned that people can establish alums and tazias in their homes and there will be no state-imposed restrictions on this.