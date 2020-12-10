UP government to set up 35,000 COVID vaccine centres across state

The Uttar Pradesh state government will be preparing 35,000 COVID vaccine centres all over the state. These vaccine centres will also be under 24 hours CCTV surveillance by the state authorities.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on December 9, 2020, held a high-level review meeting regarding the preparedness for the vaccination drive. Reportedly, in the meeting it was decided 35,000 centres for the vaccination will be set up and all of them will be under camera vigil.

Regarding the vaccination for COVID-19 in UP, the Chief Minister had assured that the government has been working in all seriousness for the vaccine storage as it is committed to saving the people from the deadly virus.

Instructions to state health and home departments:

• The Chief Minister has asked the officials of state health and home departments to prepare a foolproof plan for securing the storage and cold chain for the vaccine.

• All the vehicles that will be carrying the vaccines for COVID must have the GPS- Global Positioning System trackers.

• The officials have also been asked to use the previous experience of measles and rubella vaccination programmes that were carried out in Uttar Pradesh.

• While reminding the guidelines, the CM has asked the officials to put in place safe storage facilities for the vaccine by December 15, 2020. They all must be put under a CCTV camera.

• The Chief Minister of UP also personally reviewed the training for master trainers for the vaccination programme. It is being conducted by the central government in the state.

COVID vaccine status in India:

Currently, three major pharma companies have applied for the emergency use authorization to Drugs Controller General of India for the COVID vaccine in India. After being approved in UK and Bahrain, Pfizer was the first pharma to apply for authorization and it was later followed by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

On one hand, the Serum Institute of India has applied for the vaccine which is developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca while on the other Bharat Biotech has applied for COVAXIN which is indigenously developed by the firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

PM Modi in an all-party meeting had assured that the vaccine for the deadly virus will be available in India very soon and that the states must start the preparation for vaccination programmes immediately.