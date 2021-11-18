UP’s first anti-air pollution tower inaugurated in Noida- All you need to know!

UP’s first air pollution control tower opened in Noida on November 17, 2021. The anti-air pollution tower is located in a posh sector 16-A. The tower, to curb the problem of air pollution in Delhi NCR, has come up with joint efforts of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and the Noida Authority.

The first anti-air-pollution tower in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by the Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. Minister Krishna Pal, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma were also present at the inauguration of the anti-air pollution tower in Noida.

How UP’s first anti-air pollution tower will work? The Air Pollution Control Tower in Noida will operate by pulling the polluted air through its base. It will capture the particulate matter in the filters that are installed in the tower. The clean air will be then released from the top of the tower. The 20-meter high anti-pollution tower with a dimension of nine meters will be able to filter the air in the area of a one-square kilometer around it. The captured particulate matter in the anti-air pollution tower in Noida will get collected in the hopper at the bottom of it which will further provide periodic removal for disposal.

Why UP’s anti-air pollution tower is significant?

The National Capital Region has been plagued with the problem of air pollution particularly in the winter months. The Air Quality Index has further deteriorated to hazardous levels, which is a matter of serious concern for people’s health.

The anti-air pollution tower has been set up on the traffic island between the DND flyway and the slip road to the Noida Expressway. The pollution is generally high in areas particularly because of the high volume of traffic on DND and Noida Expressway.

Anti-Pollution tower in Noida: Key details

• The Air Pollution Control Tower is completely indigenous which will contribute to the success of the ‘Make in India’ Campaign.

•The tower has been designed and developed by BHEL’s Corporate Research & Development division. It was manufactured at its HEEP Haridwar Plant, and installed by Power Sector (NR) Noida.

• The Pollution Control Research Institute of BHEL, Haridwar will carry out the performance study of the APCT for 1 year.

• On the basis of the success of this project, a grid of such APCTs can be installed in the NCR to improve the ambient air quality of the city.

• The land for the tower has been provided by the NOIDA authority. It will also be bearing 50% of the running expenses.