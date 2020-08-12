US Elections 2020: Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as vice-presidential running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 US Elections on August 11, 2020. This makes Harris the first black and Asian American woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket in the United States.

Joe Biden took to Twitter to make the announcement. In his post, Biden called Kamala Harris a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants. The announcement comes after a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris who had initially run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination against Biden tweeted saying that she was "honored" to join him as their party's nominee for Vice President and do what it takes to make him win. She stated that Joe Biden can unify American people because he has spent his life fighting for all Americans and as the President, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Former US President Barack Obama hailed the decision by tweeting that he has known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. He stated that “she is more than prepared for the job and she has spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden had served as the vice president of the United States for eight years under Barack Obama, the first Black US president.

Who is Kamala Harris?

• Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California, to immigrant parents- Indian mother and Jamaican father.

• She attended Howard University and went on to earn her law degree at the University of California, Hastings.

• She became the district attorney and the top prosecutor for San Francisco in 2003, She was later elected as the first woman and the first African American to serve as California's attorney general.

• Harris became one of the Democratic party's rising stars amid her two terms in office as California’s attorney general.

• In November 2016 Senate election, she defeated Loretta Sanchez to succeed outgoing Senator Barbara Boxer and become California's third female senator, the second African-American woman and first South Asian–American to serve in the US Senate.



• During her term as a senator, she supported various healthcare reforms and pushed for a ban on assault weapons and the implementation of progressive tax reforms.

• Harris was one of the Democrat nominees for the post of President of the United States in the 2020 Election. However, she withdrew from the campaign on December 3, 2019.

Background

Kamala Harris has now become the third-ever female US vice-presidential nominee of a major party, after Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin. While Sarah Palin was the Republican Party nominee in 2008, Geraldine Ferraro was the Democrat nominee in 1984. Neither of the two women had won the seat.

Harris is also the first-ever woman of colour to have been appointed to a presidential ticket by either of the two main American political parties. No woman has yet won president in the United States.