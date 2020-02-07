US forces kill Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi in counter terrorism operation

US President Donald Trump confirmed on February 6, 2020 that the US forces have killed Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi in a major counter terrorism operation in Yemen.

Qasim al-Rimi was the founder and leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). The Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has been considered as the most dangerous branch of the outfit due to its attempts to carry out terror attacks on the United States.

Though Donald trump confirmed Qasim al-Rimi’s death, he did not reveal when the US operation was conducted nor did he reveal any details about how it was carried out.

Significance This the third major killing by the US forces under Donald Trump’s administration. Previously, the US forces had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a military operation in October 2019 and top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the beginning of January 2020.

Impact

Qasim al-Rimi’s killing is expected to deliver a blow to the Al-Qaeda’s global terrorist activities and bring the world closer to eliminating the threats that such groups pose to national and global security. The Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had thrived in the midst of the long civil war between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Shiite rebels who control the capital.

Background

The killing of Qassim al-Rimi comes a month after the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed responsibility for mass shooting at a US naval base.

The Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had claimed responsibility for the December 6 shooting at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.