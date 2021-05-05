US Government approves major solar energy project in California desert

The Government of the United States of America announced on May 3, 2021, that it has given its approval to a major solar energy project in the California desert. The solar energy project will be capable of powering nearly 90,000 homes.

The announcement of approving the project comes as US President Joe Biden promised to enhance the development of the renewable energy projects on the public lands of the country.

The expansion is part of the broader agenda to create jobs, fight climate change, and reverse the former President Trump’s emphasis on maximizing fossil fuel extraction.

Significance:

According to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, projects such as solar energy in California will help in making the United States a global leader in the clean energy economy. It will be done through the acceleration of the responsible renewable energy development on the public lands.

Crimson Solar Project: Key details

• The Interior Department in a statement informed that the Crimson Solar Energy Project of $550 million will be sited on 2,000 acres of federal land west of Blythe, California.

• The solar energy project is being developed by the Canadian Solar Unit Recurrent Energy and it will be delivering power to California Utility Southern California Edison.

• Crimson Solar energy project will create 650 construction jobs but just 40 temporary and 10 permanent jobs in the operations and the maintenance for the 30-year life of the project.

• The solar energy project will include a battery storage system and will be sited on the land that has been designated for renewable energy development by the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.

• The agreement of the plan was signed between the Obama administration and the state of California that aside areas for the wind and solar projects.