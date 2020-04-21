Study at Home
US President appoints Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to National Science Board

US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to the National Science Board in the United States. 

Apr 21, 2020 16:58 IST
US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to the National Science Board in the United States. The White House made the announcement on April 20, 2020.

Sudarsanam Babu has been appointed as a member of the National Science Board for a six-year term. The Indian American is from the prestigious Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The Indian-American’s appointment was an announcement with several other key administrative appointments. 

Sudarsanam Babu would be the third Indian American in the National Science Board. The other two Indian-Americans in the top US science board include Sethuraman Panchanathan and Suresh V Garimella. While Panchanathan is from the Arizona State University, Garimella is  from the University of Vermont. 

Abour Sudarsanam Babu

Sudarsanam Babu has over 21 years of experience in the field of advanced and additive manufacturing, physical metallurgy and modeling of computational materials.

Sudarsanam Babu did his master of technology in industrial metallurgy - welding from IIT-Madras in 1988 and his bachelors of engineering in metallurgy from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore in 1986.

He is currently serving as the director of Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education.

He is also the UT/ORNL Governor's Chair of Advanced Manufacturing. His role includes developing a collaborative research ecosystem locally and employing engineering solutions to manufacturing industries.

Dr. Suresh Babu holds a Ph.D. in materials science and metallurgy from the University of Cambridge.

