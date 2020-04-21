US President appoints Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to National Science Board

US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to the National Science Board in the United States. The White House made the announcement on April 20, 2020.

Sudarsanam Babu has been appointed as a member of the National Science Board for a six-year term. The Indian American is from the prestigious Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The Indian-American’s appointment was an announcement with several other key administrative appointments.

Sudarsanam Babu would be the third Indian American in the National Science Board. The other two Indian-Americans in the top US science board include Sethuraman Panchanathan and Suresh V Garimella. While Panchanathan is from the Arizona State University, Garimella is from the University of Vermont.

Abour Sudarsanam Babu

• Sudarsanam Babu has over 21 years of experience in the field of advanced and additive manufacturing, physical metallurgy and modeling of computational materials.

• Sudarsanam Babu did his master of technology in industrial metallurgy - welding from IIT-Madras in 1988 and his bachelors of engineering in metallurgy from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore in 1986.

• He is currently serving as the director of Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education.

• He is also the UT/ORNL Governor's Chair of Advanced Manufacturing. His role includes developing a collaborative research ecosystem locally and employing engineering solutions to manufacturing industries.

• Dr. Suresh Babu holds a Ph.D. in materials science and metallurgy from the University of Cambridge.