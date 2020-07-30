US Presidential election 2020 to be delayed?

US President Donald Trump in a series of tweets hinted towards a possible postponement of US Presidential Elections 2020.

The US President in his tweet called out against Universal Mail-In Voting, calling it the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history. He stated that it will be a great embarrassment to the United States of America. Trump continued with a question of whether to delay the election till people can properly, securely and safely vote.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Besides the tweet, there is no other official statement on the same. The US President, however, has been since long rallying against mail-in voting, as he feels it would be susceptible to fraud and foreign interference.

What is mail-in voting?

The postal voting is known in the United States as mail-in voting. The US states wanted to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, New York had allowed voters to vote by post in the Democratic primary poll for the party's presidential candidate. Several states have long conducted votes by post in the US.

What is the concern with postal ballots?

Postal ballots cause long delays and the results are still unknown. As per many media reports, there are also concerns that many ballots will not be counted because they were not filled correctly or do not have postmarks on them that show that they were sent before the voting officially ended.

Can Trump delay the US Elections?

US President Donald Trump cannot delay the November Presidential Elections without the US Congress, which is partially controlled by the Democrats, approves the decision.