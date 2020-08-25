Usain Bolt tests positive for Coronavirus, goes into self-isolation in Jamaica

Usain Bolt, Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed on August 24, 2020.

Bolt through his twitter account informed that he has been self-isolating himself at his home in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday last week. He mentioned that just to be safe he quarantined himself and is taking it easy.

The news of Usain Bolt being tested positive for COVID-19 was confirmed by Jamaica’s Health Ministry. He had earlier through his social media account had informed that he has been waiting for his results and has gone into self-isolation.

He added that he has no symptoms and has been waiting for the confirmation to see what will be the protocol from the Ministry of Health.

As per the reports, Usain Bolt had a birthday party on August 21 which was mask free and where social distancing norms were flouted. Along with Bolt, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has also contracted the deadly virus.

About Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is a Jamaican former sprinter who has also been considered as the greatest sprinter of all time. The 34 years old has a world record in 100m and 200m events.

Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100m and 200m titles consecutively at three Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). He is also the most successful athlete of the world championships and is the first athlete to win four world championship titles in the 200m race.

Usain Bolt’s achievements as a sprinter earned him a media nickname ‘Lightning Bolt’. His enormous list of awards includes the IAAF World Athlete of the Year, BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year (3 times), Track & Field Athlete of the year, and Laureus World Sportsman of the Year (4 times).

He retired after the 2017 World Championships in which he finished third in his last solo 100m race, pulled up in 4x100 m relay final, and opted out of the 200 m.