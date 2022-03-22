Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM on March 23rd

Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at 3.30 pm at Parade Ground in Dehradun on March 23, 2022. Dhami was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Uttarakhand on March 21st, ending days of speculation. His cabinet will also be sworn in on the same day.

Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the CM on March 23rd at 3.30pm, along with him, the cabinet will also be administered the oath. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/6oOoSlv5ZX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP's central observer for Uttarakhand, informed, "Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress." Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi was the other central observer in the BJP legislative party meeting of Uttarakhand.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress: Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister and BJP's central observer for Uttarakhand, in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/5M765Eur3c — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2022

Dhami will be taking the CM oath for the second time. He was first elected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat on July 4, 2021 and served for less than a year as assembly elections were due. He had led the party's poll campaign in the state as the Chief Minister during the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 but ended up losing his own seat from Khatima constituency to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes, raising speculations regarding whether he will be given the top job again. Dhami had won twice from the seat earlier.

Several names had cropped on who the next Uttarakhand Chief Minister will be including former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni. However, the newly-elected BJP party MLAs elected Pushkar Dhami as their party leader.

Uttarakhand CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Details

Time: 3.30pm

Date: 23rd March

Venue: Parade Ground, Dehradun

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022

The BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member state assembly in the Uttarakhand Elections 2022. The Congress won 19 seats, while BSP won 2 seats and two independents also won one seat each.

Two key candidates - incumbent Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat were defeated from their respective constituencies. The Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 were held in a single phase on February 14th.

About Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Pithoragarh district.

He is the son of an ex-serviceman and holds a law degree.

He initially worked as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer.

He was also previously a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated to RSS.

He had also been BJP Yuva Morcha's President in Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.

