Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: BJP Leads; Check List of Winners and Party wise Seats Tally

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022: The BJP is leading in 42 seats in Uttarakhand State Assembly, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima by 16 votes. Check List of winner candidates and performance of Uttarakhand political parties statistics here.

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 12:36 IST
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: The counting of votes is currently underway in Uttarakhand Election 2022.  TheBJP is leading in 42 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, while Congress is leading  24 seats.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima by 16 votes. Congress CM Face Harish Rawat is also trailing by 10994 votes from Lalkuwa. 

The Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022. The Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022 had predicted a neck-to-neck battle between the BJP and Congress. 

Uttarakhand Key Candidates and Constituencies

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP)- Khatima

Harish Rawat (INC)- Lalkuwa

Colonel Ajay Singh Kothiyal (AAP)- Gangotri

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: Check List of Winners and Party wise Results

Constituency Name Leading Candidate Leading Party
Almora KAILASH SHARMA BJP
B.H.E.L. Ranipur Rajbir Singh Chauhan INC
Badrinath Mahendra Bhatt BJP
Bageshwar CHANDAN RAM DASS BJP
Bajpur RAJESH KUMAR BJP
Bhagwanpur Mamta Rakesh INC
Bhimtal RAM SINGH KAIRA BJP
Chakrata Pritam Singh INC
Champawat Kailash Chandra Gahtori BJP
Chaubattakhal SATPAL MAHARAJ BJP
Dehradun Cantt. Savita Kapoor BJP
Deoprayag Mantri Prasad Naithani INC
Dhanolti Pritam Singh Panwar BJP
Dharampur VINOD CHAMOLI BJP
Dharchula HARISH SINGH DHAMI INC
Didihat VISHAN SINGH BJP
Doiwala BRIJ BHUSHAN GAIROLA BJP
Dwarahat ANIL SINGH SHAHI BJP
Gadarpur Arvind Pandey BJP
Gangolihat FAKEER RAM BJP
Gangotri

Suresh Singh Chauhan

 BJP
Ghanshali SHAKTI LAL SHAH BJP
Haldwani DR. JOGENDER PAL SINGH RAUTELA BJP
Hardwar SATPAL BRAHAMCHARI INC
Hardwar Rural Anupama Rawat INC
Jageshwar MOHAN SINGH BJP
Jaspur ADESH SINGH CHAUHAN INC
Jhabrera Virendra Kumar INC
Jwalapur Er. Ravi Bahadur INC
Kaladhungi MAHESH CHANDRA INC
Kapkot Suresh Gariya BJP
Karnprayag Mukesh Negi INC
Kashipur Trilok Singh Cheema BJP
Kedarnath SHAILA RANI RAWAT BJP
Khanpur UMESH KUMAR Independent
Khatima

Bhuwan Chandra Kapri

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing by 16 votes

 INC
Kichha Tilak Raj Behar INC
Kotdwar Ritu Khanduri Bhushan BJP
Laksar Shahzad BSP
Lalkuwa

Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht

INC's Harish Rawat is trailing by 10994 votes

 BJP
Lansdowne DALEEP SINGH RAWAT BJP
Lohaghat KHUSHAL SINGH ADHIKARI INC
Manglaur Sarwat Kareem Ansari BSP
Mussoorie GANESH JOSHI BJP
Nainital Sarita Arya BJP
Nanak Matta GOPAL SINGH RANA INC
Narendranagar OM GOPAL INC
Pauri Rajkumar Pori BJP
Pirankaliyar FURKAN AHMAD INC
Pithoragarh Mayukh Mahar INC
Pratapnagar Vikram Singh Negi INC
Purola DURGESHWAR LAL BJP
Raipur UMESH SHARMA KAU BJP
Rajpur Road KHAJAN DASS BJP
Ramnagar MAHENDRA SINGH PAL INC
Ranikhet PRAMOD NAINWAL BJP
Rishikesh PREM CHAND AGGARWAL BJP
Roorkee Pradeep Batra BJP
Rudraprayag BHARAT SINGH CHAUDHARY BJP
Rudrapur Shiv Arora BJP
Sahaspur ARYENDRA SHARMA INC
Salt RANJEET SINGH RAWAT INC
Sitarganj Saurabh Bahuguna BJP
Someshwar Rekha Arya BJP
Srinagar Ganesh Godiyal INC
Tehri Kishore Upadhyay BJP
Tharali Bhupal Ram Tamta BJP
Vikasnagar Munna Singh Chauhan BJP
Yamkeshwar RENU BISHT BJP
Yamunotri Sanjay Dobhal Independent

 

