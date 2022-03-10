Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: BJP Leads; Check List of Winners and Party wise Seats Tally
Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022: The BJP is leading in 42 seats in Uttarakhand State Assembly, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima by 16 votes. Check List of winner candidates and performance of Uttarakhand political parties statistics here.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: The counting of votes is currently underway in Uttarakhand Election 2022. TheBJP is leading in 42 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, while Congress is leading 24 seats.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima by 16 votes. Congress CM Face Harish Rawat is also trailing by 10994 votes from Lalkuwa.
The Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022. The Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022 had predicted a neck-to-neck battle between the BJP and Congress.
Uttarakhand Key Candidates and Constituencies
Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP)- Khatima
Harish Rawat (INC)- Lalkuwa
Colonel Ajay Singh Kothiyal (AAP)- Gangotri
Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: Check List of Winners and Party wise Results
|Constituency Name
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Almora
|KAILASH SHARMA
|BJP
|B.H.E.L. Ranipur
|Rajbir Singh Chauhan
|INC
|Badrinath
|Mahendra Bhatt
|BJP
|Bageshwar
|CHANDAN RAM DASS
|BJP
|Bajpur
|RAJESH KUMAR
|BJP
|Bhagwanpur
|Mamta Rakesh
|INC
|Bhimtal
|RAM SINGH KAIRA
|BJP
|Chakrata
|Pritam Singh
|INC
|Champawat
|Kailash Chandra Gahtori
|BJP
|Chaubattakhal
|SATPAL MAHARAJ
|BJP
|Dehradun Cantt.
|Savita Kapoor
|BJP
|Deoprayag
|Mantri Prasad Naithani
|INC
|Dhanolti
|Pritam Singh Panwar
|BJP
|Dharampur
|VINOD CHAMOLI
|BJP
|Dharchula
|HARISH SINGH DHAMI
|INC
|Didihat
|VISHAN SINGH
|BJP
|Doiwala
|BRIJ BHUSHAN GAIROLA
|BJP
|Dwarahat
|ANIL SINGH SHAHI
|BJP
|Gadarpur
|Arvind Pandey
|BJP
|Gangolihat
|FAKEER RAM
|BJP
|Gangotri
|
Suresh Singh Chauhan
|BJP
|Ghanshali
|SHAKTI LAL SHAH
|BJP
|Haldwani
|DR. JOGENDER PAL SINGH RAUTELA
|BJP
|Hardwar
|SATPAL BRAHAMCHARI
|INC
|Hardwar Rural
|Anupama Rawat
|INC
|Jageshwar
|MOHAN SINGH
|BJP
|Jaspur
|ADESH SINGH CHAUHAN
|INC
|Jhabrera
|Virendra Kumar
|INC
|Jwalapur
|Er. Ravi Bahadur
|INC
|Kaladhungi
|MAHESH CHANDRA
|INC
|Kapkot
|Suresh Gariya
|BJP
|Karnprayag
|Mukesh Negi
|INC
|Kashipur
|Trilok Singh Cheema
|BJP
|Kedarnath
|SHAILA RANI RAWAT
|BJP
|Khanpur
|UMESH KUMAR
|Independent
|Khatima
|
Bhuwan Chandra Kapri
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing by 16 votes
|INC
|Kichha
|Tilak Raj Behar
|INC
|Kotdwar
|Ritu Khanduri Bhushan
|BJP
|Laksar
|Shahzad
|BSP
|Lalkuwa
|
Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht
INC's Harish Rawat is trailing by 10994 votes
|BJP
|Lansdowne
|DALEEP SINGH RAWAT
|BJP
|Lohaghat
|KHUSHAL SINGH ADHIKARI
|INC
|Manglaur
|Sarwat Kareem Ansari
|BSP
|Mussoorie
|GANESH JOSHI
|BJP
|Nainital
|Sarita Arya
|BJP
|Nanak Matta
|GOPAL SINGH RANA
|INC
|Narendranagar
|OM GOPAL
|INC
|Pauri
|Rajkumar Pori
|BJP
|Pirankaliyar
|FURKAN AHMAD
|INC
|Pithoragarh
|Mayukh Mahar
|INC
|Pratapnagar
|Vikram Singh Negi
|INC
|Purola
|DURGESHWAR LAL
|BJP
|Raipur
|UMESH SHARMA KAU
|BJP
|Rajpur Road
|KHAJAN DASS
|BJP
|Ramnagar
|MAHENDRA SINGH PAL
|INC
|Ranikhet
|PRAMOD NAINWAL
|BJP
|Rishikesh
|PREM CHAND AGGARWAL
|BJP
|Roorkee
|Pradeep Batra
|BJP
|Rudraprayag
|BHARAT SINGH CHAUDHARY
|BJP
|Rudrapur
|Shiv Arora
|BJP
|Sahaspur
|ARYENDRA SHARMA
|INC
|Salt
|RANJEET SINGH RAWAT
|INC
|Sitarganj
|Saurabh Bahuguna
|BJP
|Someshwar
|Rekha Arya
|BJP
|Srinagar
|Ganesh Godiyal
|INC
|Tehri
|Kishore Upadhyay
|BJP
|Tharali
|Bhupal Ram Tamta
|BJP
|Vikasnagar
|Munna Singh Chauhan
|BJP
|Yamkeshwar
|RENU BISHT
|BJP
|Yamunotri
|Sanjay Dobhal
|Independent
