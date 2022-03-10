Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: BJP Leads; Check List of Winners and Party wise Seats Tally

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: The counting of votes is currently underway in Uttarakhand Election 2022. TheBJP is leading in 42 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, while Congress is leading 24 seats.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima by 16 votes. Congress CM Face Harish Rawat is also trailing by 10994 votes from Lalkuwa.

The Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022. The Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022 had predicted a neck-to-neck battle between the BJP and Congress.

Uttarakhand Key Candidates and Constituencies

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP)- Khatima

Harish Rawat (INC)- Lalkuwa

Colonel Ajay Singh Kothiyal (AAP)- Gangotri

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: Check List of Winners and Party wise Results