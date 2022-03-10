Goa Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead with 5 winning candidates from Curchorem, Siroda, Valpoi, Poriem, Panaji
Goa Election Result 2022: Goa Assembly Elections 2022 winners from 10 seats have been announced where BJP has taken a lead with 5 winning candidates while 2 are Independent and 3 from Indian National Congress. BJP takes lead with 15 seats for 40 assembly seats.
Goa Assembly Election Result 2022: As the counting of votes for Goa Assembly elections 2022 continues on March 10, 2022, where a total of 332 candidates are battling from the 40 assembly seats of the legislative assembly of Goa. the winners of 10 seats have been announced where BJP has taken a lead with 15 seats while Congress on second with 8 seats.
Assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022, and the outcome will be declared along with the assembly results of four other states- Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab.
Bharatiya Janata Party is the ruling party in Goa while Congress is the main opposition party in the Coastal state. Because of the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 is expected to become multipolar. While AAP and BJp have been contesting along in Goa Elections 2022, Congress has formed an alliance with the Goa Forward Party of Vijay Sardesai.
While BJP has continued with Pramod Sawant during Goa Election 2022 as its Chief Minister’s face, AAP has projected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. Goa Exit Poll 2022 projected a fractured mandate in the state. Goa Election Result 2022 will be announced by the end of the day and vote counting will begin from 8.00 AM.
Go through the list of 70 constituencies in Goa. We will keep updating the winning candidates of Goa Assembly Polls 2022 along with their party.
|
S. No.
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate
|
Leading Party
|
1.
|
Mandrem
|
Jit Vinayak Arolkar
|
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
|
2.
|
Pernem
|
PRAVIN PRABHAKAR ARLEKAR
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
3.
|
Bicholim
|
Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (Winner)
|
Independent
|
4.
|
Tivim
|
Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
5.
|
Mapusa
|
Joshua Peter De Souza
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
6.
|
Siolim
|
Deliah Michael Lobo
|
Indian National Congress
|
7.
|
Saligao
|
Kedar Jayprakash Naik
|
Indian National Congress
|
8.
|
Calangute
|
Michael Vincent Lobo (Winner)
|
Indian National Congress
|
9.
|
Porvorim
|
Rohan Khaunte (Winner)
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
10.
|
Aldona
|
GLENN JOHN VIJAY AMBROSE E SOUZA TICLO
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
11.
|
Panaji
|
ATANASIO MONSERRATE (Winner)
|
Baharatiya Janata Party
|
12.
|
Taleigao
|
JENNIFER MONSERRATE
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
13.
|
St. Cruz
|
Rodolfo Louis Fernandes
|
Indian National Congress
|
14.
|
St. Andre
|
Viresh Mukesh Borkar
|
Revolutionary Goans Party
|
15.
|
Cumbarjua
|
Rajesh Faldessai
|
Indian National Congress
|
16.
|
Maem
|
Premendra Vishnu Shet
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
17.
|
Sanquelim
|
Dr. Pramod Sawant
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
18.
|
Poriem
|
Deviya Vishwajit Rane (Winner)
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
19.
|
Valpoi
|
Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (Winner)
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
20
|
Priol
|
Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar
|
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
|
21.
|
Ponda
|
Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar
|
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
|
22.
|
Siroda
|
Subhash Shirodkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
23.
|
Marcaim
|
Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar
|
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
|
24.
|
Mormugao
|
Sankalp Amonkar (Winner)
|
Indian National Congress
|
25.
|
Vasco da Gama
|
Krishna V. Salkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
26.
|
Dabolim
|
MAUVIN HELIODORO GODINHO
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
27.
|
Cortalim
|
Antonio Vas
|
Independent
|
28.
|
Nuvem
|
Aleixo Sequeira
|
Indian National Congress
|
29.
|
Curtorim
|
ALEIXO REGINALDO LOURENCO
|
Independent
|
30.
|
Fatorda
|
Vijai Sardesai
|
Goa Forward Party
|
31.
|
Margao
|
Digambar Kamat (Winner)
|
Indian National Congress
|
32.
|
Benaulim
|
Venzy Viegas
|
Aam Aadmi Party
|
33.
|
Navelim
|
Ulhas Tuenkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
34.
|
Cuncolim
|
Alemao Yuri
|
Indian National Congress
|
35.
|
Velim
|
Cruz Silva
|
Aam Aadmi Party
|
36.
|
Quepem
|
ALTONE D'COSTA
|
Indian National Congress
|
37.
|
Curchorem
|
Nilesh Cabral (Winner)
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
38.
|
Sanvordem
|
Ganesh Gaonkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
39.
|
Sanguem
|
Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
40.
|
Canacona
|
Ramesh Tawadkar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
