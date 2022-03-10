JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Goa Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead with 5 winning candidates from Curchorem, Siroda, Valpoi, Poriem, Panaji

Goa Election Result 2022: Goa Assembly Elections 2022 winners from 10 seats have been announced where BJP has taken a lead with 5 winning candidates while 2 are Independent and 3 from Indian National Congress. BJP takes lead with 15 seats for 40 assembly seats. 

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 11:11 ISTModified On: Mar 10, 2022 14:35 IST
Goa Election Result 2022
Goa Election Result 2022

Goa Assembly Election Result 2022:  As the counting of votes for Goa Assembly elections 2022  continues on March 10, 2022, where a total of 332 candidates are battling from the 40 assembly seats of the legislative assembly of Goa. the winners of 10 seats have been announced where BJP has taken a lead  with 15 seats while Congress on second with 8 seats.  

Assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022, and the outcome will be declared along with the assembly results of four other states- Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab.

Bharatiya Janata Party is the ruling party in Goa while Congress is the main opposition party in the Coastal state. Because of the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 is expected to become multipolar. While AAP and BJp have been contesting along in Goa Elections 2022, Congress has formed an alliance with the Goa Forward Party of Vijay Sardesai.  

While BJP has continued with Pramod Sawant during Goa Election 2022 as its Chief Minister’s face, AAP has projected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. Goa Exit Poll 2022 projected a fractured mandate in the state. Goa Election Result 2022 will be announced by the end of the day and vote counting will begin from 8.00 AM.

Go through the list of 70 constituencies in Goa. We will keep updating the winning candidates of Goa Assembly Polls 2022 along with their party.

S. No.

Constituency

Leading Candidate

Leading Party

1.

Mandrem

 Jit Vinayak Arolkar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak

2.

Pernem

PRAVIN PRABHAKAR ARLEKAR

 Bharatiya Janata Party

3.

Bicholim

Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (Winner)

Independent 

4.

Tivim

Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar

Bharatiya Janata Party 

5.

Mapusa

Joshua Peter De Souza

Bharatiya Janata Party

6.

Siolim

 Deliah Michael Lobo

Indian National Congress 

7.

Saligao

Kedar Jayprakash Naik 

Indian National Congress

8.

Calangute

Michael Vincent Lobo (Winner)

Indian National Congress 

9.

Porvorim

 Rohan Khaunte (Winner)

Bharatiya Janata Party 

10.

Aldona

GLENN JOHN VIJAY AMBROSE E SOUZA TICLO

Bharatiya Janata Party

11.

Panaji

 ATANASIO MONSERRATE (Winner)

Baharatiya Janata Party

12.

Taleigao

 JENNIFER MONSERRATE

Bharatiya Janata Party

13.

St. Cruz

Rodolfo Louis Fernandes

 Indian National Congress

14.

St. Andre

Viresh Mukesh Borkar

Revolutionary Goans Party 

15.

Cumbarjua

 Rajesh Faldessai

Indian National Congress 

16.

Maem

Premendra Vishnu Shet

Bharatiya Janata Party 

17.

Sanquelim

 Dr. Pramod Sawant

Bharatiya Janata Party 

18.

Poriem

Deviya Vishwajit Rane (Winner)

Bharatiya Janata Party 

19.

Valpoi

Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (Winner)

Bharatiya Janata Party 

20

Priol

Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 

21.

Ponda

Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 

22.

Siroda

 Subhash Shirodkar

Bharatiya Janata Party 

23.

Marcaim

Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak

24.

Mormugao

Sankalp Amonkar (Winner)

Indian National Congress 

25.

Vasco da Gama

 Krishna V. Salkar

Bharatiya Janata Party 

26.

Dabolim

 MAUVIN HELIODORO GODINHO

Bharatiya Janata Party 

27.

Cortalim

 Antonio Vas

Independent 

28.

Nuvem

 Aleixo Sequeira

Indian National Congress 

29.

Curtorim

ALEIXO REGINALDO LOURENCO

 Independent

30.

Fatorda

 Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party 

31.

Margao

Digambar Kamat (Winner)

Indian National Congress 

32.

Benaulim

 Venzy Viegas

Aam Aadmi Party 

33.

Navelim

 Ulhas Tuenkar

Bharatiya Janata Party 

34.

Cuncolim

 Alemao Yuri

Indian National Congress 

35.

Velim

 Cruz Silva

Aam Aadmi Party 

36.

Quepem

 ALTONE D'COSTA

Indian National Congress

37.

Curchorem

 Nilesh Cabral (Winner)

Bharatiya Janata Party 

38.

Sanvordem

 Ganesh Gaonkar

Bharatiya Janata Party 

39.

Sanguem

Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai

Bharatiya Janata Party

40.

Canacona

 Ramesh Tawadkar

Bharatiya Janata Party 

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all