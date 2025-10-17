OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released at opsc.gov.in, Steps to Download PDF and objections Link Here

Assam TET Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 17, 2025, 11:52 IST

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the  Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2024 on its official website.  The provisional answer key of General Studies-Paper-I & General Studies Paper-II in respect of Sets A/B/C/D is out. Check all details here. 

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 Out: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the  Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2024 on its official website .  The provisional answer key of General Studies-Paper-I & General Studies Paper-II in respect of Sets A/B/C/D is available to download. The Commission had conducted the Combined Odisha Civil Services (OCS) prelims exam on October 12, 2025 across the state. Candidates can raise their if any through the online mode on or before October 22, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 Download 

The direct link to download the OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Candiates can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode. Check below the directly link to download  and raise Objections/ suggestions against the answer key-

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 Download Link 

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 Overview 

Earlier OPSC had launched the recruitment drive for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2024 across the state. The Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam was held on October 12, 2025 for 2 General Studies papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check all details here. 

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

 Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) 

Post Name

Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2024

Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Answer Key Status

Out

Last date to raise objection

 October 22, 2025

Official Website

https://www.opsc.gov.in/

How to Download OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 link.
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and PP SAN (Public Service Account Number).
  • After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download the opsc ocs answer key pdf and take a printout.

