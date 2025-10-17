OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released at opsc.gov.in, Steps to Download PDF and objections Link Here

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 Out: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2024 on its official website . The provisional answer key of General Studies-Paper-I & General Studies Paper-II in respect of Sets A/B/C/D is available to download. The Commission had conducted the Combined Odisha Civil Services (OCS) prelims exam on October 12, 2025 across the state. Candidates can raise their if any through the online mode on or before October 22, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 Download

The direct link to download the OPSC OCS Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Candiates can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode. Check below the directly link to download and raise Objections/ suggestions against the answer key-