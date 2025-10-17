WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Out at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Qualified Candidates Merit List PDF - Link Here

WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Out: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination on its official website. A total of 713 candidates to be called afresh to Personality Test for Group – D Posts. The Commission has released the detailed interview schedule for the shortlisted candidates. The WBPSC Group D Result 2025 PDF has been uploaded on the official website containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The pdf of the qualified candidates for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Download Link The result link for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc is available on the offcial website. The Commission has also uploaded the detailed interview schedule for the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download the result pdf and interview schedule directly through the link given below-

WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Download Link WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Interview Schedule Download Link How to Download WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2025? Candidates can download the list of 713 aspirants to be called afresh to Personality Test for Group – D Posts after following the steps given below Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ROLL NUMBERS OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES TO BE CALLED AFRESH TO PERSONALITY TEST FOR GROUP D POSTS IN CONNECTION WITH WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2022. (ADVT. NO. 2/2022) on the home page.

on the home page. Step 4: You will get the pdf of the result in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2025: What's Next