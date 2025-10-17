How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Migration Certificate Hard Copy via DigiLocker: Step-by-Step Guide

In a major policy shift, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has discontinued issuing hard copy migration certificates for students of Class X and Class XII from 2025 onward. Instead, students will now receive digital migration certificates via DigiLocker, which will be accepted by higher education institutions as valid proof.

This move aims to reduce administrative delays, eliminate fees, and streamline the process of certificate verification across universities and boards. Below is a detailed, step-by-step guide to help you access and download your CBSE migration certificate via DigiLocker.

What Has Changed: Hard Copies Removed, Digital Only

CBSE’s New Policy on Migration Certificate: From 2025, CBSE will no longer issue physical (paper) migration certificates for Class X and XII students. All certifications will be issued only in digital form through DigiLocker.