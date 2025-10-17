How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Migration Certificate Hard Copy via DigiLocker: Step-by-Step Guide

In a major policy shift, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has discontinued issuing hard copy migration certificates for students of Class X and Class XII from 2025 onward. Instead, students will now receive digital migration certificates via DigiLocker, which will be accepted by higher education institutions as valid proof.
This move aims to reduce administrative delays, eliminate fees, and streamline the process of certificate verification across universities and boards. Below is a detailed, step-by-step guide to help you access and download your CBSE migration certificate via DigiLocker.
What Has Changed: Hard Copies Removed, Digital Only
CBSE’s New Policy on Migration Certificate: From 2025, CBSE will no longer issue physical (paper) migration certificates for Class X and XII students. All certifications will be issued only in digital form through DigiLocker.
Why the Change?
-
The acceptance of digital credentials from accredited boards for admission has been verified by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
-
Eliminating the tangible copy expedites the issuance of certificates, lowers expenses, and reduces paperwork.
-
The CBSE's Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) still allows students to request real certificates during a transitional period.
Transitional Provision
If you need a printed migration certificate during the shift, you can apply through CBSE’s Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) on the official CBSE portal. That’s valid only during this transitional period.
What Is DigiLocker & Why It Matters ?
-
Official papers, such as mark sheets, certificates, and migration records, can be stored and accessed online by Indian citizens through DigiLocker, a government-approved digital document storage portal.
-
It offers a safe, authentic method for students and organizations to exchange papers without requiring tangible evidence.
-
DigiLocker makes it simple for colleges and other organizations to verify documents.
How to Download Your CBSE Migration Certificate via DigiLocker ?
Follow these steps:
-
Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app: Use your browser or mobile (iOS / Android) app to launch DigiLocker.
-
Log in or sign up: Use your mobile number or Aadhaar to authenticate and log in to your DigiLocker account.
-
Go to “Issued Documents” section: Once inside, navigate to the Issued Documents tab or section.
-
Select CBSE as the issuer: Among the list of issuers, find and select CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).
-
Locate the Migration Certificate: Under CBSE’s documents, locate the Migration Certificate (for Class X or XII).
-
Download and/or print: You can download the certificate as a PDF and, if needed, print it for admission or official use.
Tips & Best Practices for Students:
-
Check periodically: After results are declared, the issuance of the migration certificate will show up automatically in DigiLocker (if everything is processed).
-
Keep your Aadhaar / mobile details updated: Authentication depends on Aadhaar or registered mobile.
-
Save a backup: Even though hard copies are discontinued, you may still want a digital copy saved in your personal storage.
-
Use the transition provision if urgently needed: If a university demands a paper copy before full adoption, apply via CBSE’s DADS system.
The decision by CBSE to stop issuing migration certificates in hard copy for Classes 10 and 12, which is a big move in the direction of digitizing and streamlining academic records. DigiLocker adoption allows students to easily, quickly, and cost-free access their migration certificates.
If you follow the simple step-by-step process above, you’ll be able to download your digital certificate easily. Those needing a physical copy during the transition period should make use of CBSE’s DADS system. Stay updated with CBSE and DigiLocker announcements to ensure a smooth switch to the digital system.
