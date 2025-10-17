IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 Out: Tier 1 Test on October 30, Check Exam Schedule and Timings

Assam TET Result 2025
IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced by the Intelligence Bureau. The Tier 1 exam will be held on 30th October 2025. The city intimation slip was released on 16th October 2025, while the admit card will be available 2–3 days before the exam on the official website. Candidates can check exam schedule, admit card release, and city intimation details for the upcoming Intelligence Bureau examination.

IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 Out
The IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), marking a crucial update for all candidates preparing for the SA (Motor Transport) recruitment. According to the official notice, the Tier 1 examination will be held on 30th October 2025.

This exam is a golden opportunity for candidates aiming to serve the nation in one of the most prestigious intelligence organizations. The IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 confirmation allows aspirants to focus their revision strategies effectively and plan their final phase of preparation accordingly. This article provides the detailed schedule, admit card release, and other key updates.

IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officially announced the IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 through its recruitment notification. Candidates have been eagerly waiting for this update since the completion of the online application process. The exam will be held on 30th October 2025.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode across multiple centers in India, ensuring fair and transparent evaluation. The IB SA MT Exam 2025 will assess candidates on their general awareness, reasoning ability, and basic knowledge relevant to the Motor Transport role.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Exam Schedule 2025

Below is the detailed schedule for the IB Security Assistant MT Exam 2025:

Event

Date

Notification Release

4 September 2025

Application Start

6 September 2025

Application Last Date

28 September 2025 (11:59 PM)

Fee Submission (SBI Challan)

30 September 2025

City Intimation

16 October 2025

Admit Card Release

2–3 days before exam

Exam Date

30 October 2025

IB SA MT Admit Card 2025

The IB SA MT Admit Card 2025 is one of the most awaited documents for candidates. As per the schedule, it will be released 2–3 days before the exam date, i.e., between 27th and 28th October 2025.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official IB recruitment portal using their registration ID and password. The admit card will include crucial information such as the candidate’s roll number, exam city, reporting time, and exam centre address.

IB Security Assistant MT City Intimation 2025

Before the release of the admit card, the IB Security Assistant MT Exam City Intimation 2025 helps candidates know their allotted examination city. This allows them to plan their travel and stay arrangements in advance.

The city intimation slip was released on 16th October 2025 on the official portal. Candidates can access this by logging in with their credentials. The information provided in this slip is final, and requests for city or center changes are not entertained by IB.

IB Security Assistant MT Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the IB Security Assistant MT Exam Pattern 2025 is vital for candidates to perform well. The Tier 1 exam consists of objective-type questions designed to test a candidate’s overall aptitude and knowledge. Check the exam pattern in the table below:

Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

40

40

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Logical/Analytical Ability

20

20

English Language

20

20

Total

100

100

Each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Candidates must prepare strategically to balance speed and accuracy during the test.

Preparation Strategy Before IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025

With the IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025 fast approaching, candidates should focus on revising essential topics and practicing mock tests regularly. A well-structured study plan can make a significant difference in performance. The following are the key tips for last-minute preparation:

  1. Go through all sections, especially General Awareness and Reasoning.

  2. Attempt mock tests to simulate the exam environment to improve time management.

  3. Analyze past papers to understand question trends and focus areas.

  4. Stay updated with Current Affairs. The GK section often includes questions from recent national and international events.

  5. Rest well before the exam for a calm and focused mind as it performs better than an overworked one.

Guidelines for IB Security Assistant MT Exam Day 2025

Candidates must follow the exam day protocols set by the Intelligence Bureau to ensure a smooth examination process on the IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025. The following are the important instructions:

  • Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving License).

  • Reach the examination center at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.

  • Do not bring restricted items such as mobile phones, calculators, or smartwatches.

  • Follow all instructions given by the invigilators strictly.

What Happens After the IB Security Assistant MT Exam Date 2025?

Once the IB Security Assistant MT Exam 2025 is conducted, the IB will evaluate the answer sheets and publish the Tier 1 result on its official website. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Tier 2 (Skill Test) phase, which includes a Driving Test and Vehicle Maintenance Assessment.

The final selection will be based on performance in both tiers, subject to verification of documents and background checks.

