Punjab Election Result 2022: AAP Sweeps Punjab, Check List of Winners and Party wise Seats Tally

Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party is set to create history by recording a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly Election 2022. AAP has currently crossed the majority mark in Punjab by winning 4 seats and taking the lead in 87 seats, while Congress has won 1 seat and is leading in 17 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won one seat and is leading in one seat, Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in one seat, Shiromani Akali Dal is leading in 4 seats and an independent is leading in one seat.

The AAP wave is expected to sweep Punjab and its CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri by 26516 votes. Other key candidates including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal are trailing currently.

