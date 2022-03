Manipur Election Result 2022: BJP wins 1 seat, JDU wins 1- Check List of Winners, Leading Candidates and Party wise Seats Tally

Manipur Election Result 2022: The counting of votes is underway in Manipur today and complete results of Manipur Elections 2022 will be announced. So far, the BJP and JDU have won one seat each. While BJP's Dr. Usham Deben Singh has won from Wabgal by a margin of 683 seats against INC's Fajur Rahim, JDU's Ngursanglur Sanate has won Tipaimukh by a margin of 1249 votes against BJP's Chalton Lien Amo.

The Manipur Assembly Elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5th for a 60-member state assembly. The incumbent government in Manipur is led by the Bharatiya Janta Party, which is heading towards a historic second term, solidifying its position in the state.

Manipur CM Biren Singh is leading from Heingang constituency by a huge margin of 18271 votes, INC's Okram Ibobi Singh is leading from Thoubal by a margin of 2322 votes.

Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Key Candidates

Biren Singh- Heingang

Okram Ibobi Singh- Thoubal

Thounaojam Brinda from Yaiskul

