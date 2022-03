UP Election Result 2022: Yogi Adityanath leads from Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal; BJP takes overall lead

UP Election 2022 List: Vote counting for Uttar Pradesh assembly election result 2022 is underway on March 10, 2022, for a 403 member assembly. Major parties that will compete for the seats during UP Elections 2022 are the Bharatiya Janta Party, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party. UP Election 2022 list with the names of the winners will be released by the today.

In 2017 Uttar Polls, BJP had won over 300 seats even though it had not announced a CM candidate. However, this time Adityanath has been the face of the BJP campaign of UP Elections 2022.

While Yogi Adityanath will fight from his stronghold Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav, his key challenger, will be contesting his first Assembly Election from the Samajwadi Party stronghold Mainpuri’s Karhal.

Kairana, Noida, Bagpat, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, and Ayodhya are some of the key constituencies that are expected to affect significantly UP Elections 2022 List.

UP Election 2022 List: Election phases, role of caste and communities

UP Assembly Elections 2022 were held in 7 stages starting from February 10 to March 7, 2022.

Phase 1- February 10, 2022 Phase 2- February 14, 2022 Phase 3- February 20, 2022 Phase 4- February 23, 2022 Phase 5- February 27, 2022 Phase 6- March 3, 2022 Phase 7- March 7, 2022

UP Elections 2022 are also expected to play a decisive role in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. The Uttar Pradesh voter list has over 15 crore people from different castes and communities which adds complexities to the poll battle and can affect UP Election 2022 List.

As CM Yogi Adityanath led the BJP government already in power in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party is looking forward to a second term in Uttar Pradesh on the promises of women empowerment and mega-development projects.

UP Elections 2022 List: Check leading candidates and their constituencies

Here, we are providing you with the UP Election 2022 list with the names of leading candidates along with their constituencies. The final UP Election 2022 winners list will also be available here.

S. No. Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party 1 Behat Umar Ali Khan Samajwadi Party 2 Nakur 3 Saharanpur Nagar 4 Saharanpur 5 Deoband Brijesh Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Rampur Maniharan 7 Gangoh Inder Sain Samajwadi Party 8 Kairana Mriganka Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 9 Thana Bhawan 10 Shamli 11 Budhana Rajpal Singh Baliyan Rashtriya Lok Dal 12 Charthawal Sapna Kashyap Bharatiya Janata Party 13 Purqazi 14 Muzaffarnagar 15 Khatauli 16 Meerapur 17 Najibabad 18 Nagina 19 Barhapur Kunwar Sushant Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 20 Dhampur Ashok Kumar Rana Bharatiya Janata Party 21 Nehtaur 22 Bijnor Suchi Bharatiya Janata Party 23 Chandpur Swami Omvesh Samajwadi Party 24 Noorpur 25 Kanth Kamal Akhtar Samajwadi Party 26 Thakurdwara 27 Moradabad Rural 28 Moradabad Nagar 29 Kundarki 30 Bilari Parmeshwar Lal Bharatiya Janata Party 31 Chandausi Gulab Debi Bharatiya Janata Party 32 Asmoli 33 Sambhal 34 Suar 35 Chamraua Naseer Ahmed Khan Samajwadi Party 36 Bilaspur 37 Rampur 38 Milak 39 Dhanaura Rajeev Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 40 Naugawan Sadat 41 Amroha Mehboob AliBa Samajwadi Party 42 Hasanpur Mahendra Bharatiya Janata Party 43 Siwalkhas 44 Sardhana 45 Hastinapur Dinesh Bharatiya Janata Party 46 Kithore 47 Meerut Cantt. 48 Meerut 49 Meerut South 50 Chhaprauli Ajay Kumar Rashtriya Lok Dal 51 Baraut Jaiveer Rashtriya Lok Dal 52 Baghpat Mohd Ahmed Hameed Rashtriya Lok Dal 53 Loni 54 Muradnagar 55 Sahibabad 56 Ghaziabad Atul Garg Bharatiya Janata Party 57 Modinagar 58 Dhaulana Dharmesh Singh Tomar Bharatiya Janata Party 59 Hapur Vijaypal (AADHTI) Bharatiya Janata Party 60 Garhmukteshwar Harendra Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 61 Noida 62 Dadri Tejpal Singh Nagar Bharatiya Janata Party 63 Jewar Dhirendra Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 64 Sikandrabad 65 Bulandshahr Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary Bharatiya Janata Party 66 Syana 67 Anupshahr Sanjay Kumar Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party 68 Debai Chandrapal Singh 69 Shikarpur 70 Khurja 71 Khair 72 Barauli Thakur Jaiveer Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 73 Atrauli 74 Chharra Ravendra Pal Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 75 Koil 76 Aligarh Mukta Raja Bharatiya Janata Party 77 Iglas Rajkumar Sahyogi Bharatiya Janata Party 78 Hathras Anjula Singh Mahaur Bharatiya Janata Party 79 Sadabad 80 Sikandra Rao 81 Chhata Laxmi Narayan Bharatiya Janata Party 82 Mant 83 Goverdhan Meghshyam Bharatiya Janata Party 84 Mathura 85 Baldev 86 Etmadpur Dr. Dharmpal Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 87 Agra Cantt. Dr. G S Dharmesh Bharatiya Janata Party 88 Agra South Yogendra Upadhyaya Bharatiya Janata Party 89 Agra North 90 Agra Rural 91 Fatehpur Sikri Babulal Bharatiya Janata Party 92 Kheragarh 93 Fatehabad Chhotey Lal Verma Bharatiya Janata Party 94 Bah Rani Pakshalika Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 95 Tundla 96 Jasrana Sachin Yadav Samajwadi Party 97 Firozabad Manish Asija Bharatiya Janata Party 98 Shikohabad 99 Sirsaganj 100 Kasganj 101 Amanpur 102 Patiyali 103 Aliganj Rameshwar Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party 104 Etah Vipin Kumar David Bharatiya Janata Party 105 Marhara 106 Jalesar Ranjit Suman Samajwadi Party 107 Mainpuri 108 Bhongaon Alok Kumar Shakya Samajwadi party 109 Kishni 110 Karhal 111 Gunnaur Ajeet Kumar urf Raju Yadav Bharatiya Janata Party 112 Bisauli Kushagra Sagar Bharatiya Janata Party 113 Sahaswan 114 Bilsi Harish Chandra Bharatiya Janata Party 115 Badaun Mahesh Chandra Gupta Bharatiya Janata Party 116 Shekhupur 117 Dataganj Rajeev Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya Bharatiya Janata Party 118 Baheri Ataur Rehman Samajwadi Party 119 Meerganj 120 Bhojipura Bahoran Lal Maurya Bharatiya Janata Party 121 Nawabganj 122 Faridpur Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal Bharatiya Janata Party 123 Bithari Chainpur Agam Kumar Maurya Samajwadi Party 124 Bareilly Dr Arun Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 125 Bareilly Cantt. Sanjeev Agarwal Bharatiya Janata Party 126 Aonla Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma Samajwadi Party 127 Pilibhit 128 Barkhera JAYDRATH URF PRAVAKTANAND Bharatiya Janata Party 129 Puranpur 130 Bisalpur Vivek Kumar Verma Bharatiya Janata Party 131 Katra 132 Jalalabad Neeraj Nalinish Samajwadi Party 133 Tilhar 134 Powayan 135 Shahjahanpur 136 Dadraul Manvendra Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 137 Palia 138 Nighasan 139 Gola Gokrannath Arvind Giri Bharatiya Janata Party 140 Sri Nagar 141 Dhaurahra Vinod Shankar Bharatiya Janata Party 142 Lakhimpur 143 Kasta 144 Mohammdi 145 Maholi 146 Sitapur 147 Hargaon Suresh Rahi Bharatiya Janata Party 148 Laharpur 149 Biswan Nirmal Verma Bharatiya Janata Party 150 Sevata 151 Mahmoodabad 152 Sidhauli 153 Misrikh 154 Sawayazpur 155 Shahabad 156 Hardoi Nitin Agarwal Bharatiya Janata Party 157 Gopamau Shyam Prakash Bharatiya Janata Party 158 Sandi 159 Bilgram-Mallanwan Subhash Pal Indian National Congress 160 Balamau 161 Sandila 162 Bangarmau 163 Safipur 164 Mohan 165 Unnao 166 Bhagwantnagar Ashutosh Shukla Bharatiya Janata Party 167 Purwa 168 Malihabad 169 Bakshi Kaa Talab Yogesh Shukla Bharatiya Janata Party 170 Sarojini Nagar 171 Lucknow West 172 Lucknow North 173 Lucknow East 174 Lucknow Central 175 Lucknow Cantonment 176 Mohanlalganj 177 Bachhrawan Laxmikant Apna Dal (Soneylal) 178 Tiloi 179 Harchandpur Rahul Rajpoot Samajwadi Party 180 Rae Bareli 181 Salon 182 Sareni 183 Unchahar 184 Jagdishpur Suresh Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 185 Gauriganj Rakesh Pratap Singh Samajwadi Party 186 Amethi Maharaji Prajapati Samajwadi Party 187 Isauli Om Prakash Pandey Bharatiya Janata Party 188 Sultanpur 189 Sultanpur Sadar 190 Lambhua 191 Kadipur Rajesh Kumar Gautam Bharatiya Janata Party 192 Kaimganj Dr. Surabhi Apna Dal (Soneylal) 193 Amritpur 194 Farrukhabad Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi Bharatiya Janata Party 195 Bhojpur Nagendra Singh Rathour Bharatiya Janata Party 196 Chhibramau Archana Pandey Bharatiya Janata Party 197 Tirwa 198 Kannauj Asim Arun Bharatiya Janata Party 199 Jaswantnagar Shivpal SIngh Yadav Samajwadi Party 200 Etawah Sarita Bharatiya Janata Party 201 Bharthana Siddharth Shanker Bharatiya Janata Party 202 Bidhuna Rekha Verma Samajwadi Party 203 Dibiyapur Lakhan Singh Rajput Bharatiya Janata Party 204 Auraiya 205 Rasulabad 206 Akbarpur-Raniya 207 Sikandra 208 Bhognipur Rakesh Sachan Bharatiya Janata Party 209 Bilhaur Mohit Sonkar Bharatiya Janata Party 210 Bithoor Abhijeet Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 211 Kalyanpur Neelima Katiyar Bharatiya Janata Party 212 Govind Nagar Surendra Maithani Bharatiya Janata Party 213 Sishamau 214 Arya Nagar 215 Kidwai Nagar 216 Kanpur Cantonment Mohammad Hasan Samajwadi Party 217 Maharajpur 218 Ghatampur Saroj Apna Dal (Soneylal) 219 Madhogarh 220 Kalpi Chhote Singh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 221 Orai 222 Babina 223 Jhansi Nagar Ravi Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party 224 Mauranipur 225 Garautha Jawahar Lal Rajput Bharatiya Janata Party 226 Lalitpur 227 Mehroni 228 Hamirpur Dr. Manoj Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 229 Rath 230 Mahoba 231 Charkhari Brijbhushan Rajput Bharatiya Janata Party 232 Tindwari 233 Baberu Ajay Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 234 Naraini 235 Banda Prakash Dwivedi Bharatiya Janata Party 236 Chitrakoot Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay Bharatiya Janata Party 237 Manikpur 238 Jahanabad Rajendra Singh Patel Bharatiya Janata Party 239 Bindki Jay Kumar Singh Jaiki Apna Dal (Soneylal) 240 Fatehpur Chandra Prakash Samajwadi Party 241 Ayah Shah Vikas Gupta Bharatiya Janata Party 242 Husainganj Usha Maurya Samajwadi Party 243 Khaga 244 Rampur Khas 245 Babaganj Vinod Kumar Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 246 Kunda 247 Vishwanathganj 248 Pratapgarh 249 Patti 250 Raniganj 251 Sirathu 252 Manjhanpur 253 Chail Pooja Pal Samajwadi Party 254 Phaphamau 255 Soraon 256 Phulpur 257 Pratappur 258 Handia Hakim Lal Bind Samajwadi Party 259 Meja 260 Karachhana 261 Allahabad West 262 Allahabad North 263 Allahabad South 264 Bara Vachaspati Apna Dal (Soneylal) 265 Koraon 266 Kursi 267 Ram Nagar 268 Barabanki Dharmraj SIngh Yadav Samajwadi Party 269 Zaidpur 270 Dariyabad Satish Chandra Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party 271 Rudauli 272 Haidergarh Ram Magan Samajwadi Party 273 Milkipur 274 Bikapur Amit Singh Chauhan Bharatiya Janata Party 275 Ayodhya Ved Prakash Bharatiya Janata Party 276 Goshainganj Abhay Singh Samajwadi Party 277 Katehari 278 Tanda 279 Alapur Tribhuwan Dutt Samajwadi Party 280 Jalalpur Rakesh Pandey Samajwadi Party 281 Akbarpur Ram Achal Rajbhar Samajwadi Party 282 Balha Saroj Sonkar Bharatiya Janata Party 283 Nanpara 284 Matera 285 Mahasi 286 Bahraich Yasar Shah Samajwadi Party 287 Payagpur 288 Kaiserganj Gaurav Verma Bharatiya Janata Party 289 Bhinga Padam Sen Chaudhary Bharatiya Janata Party 290 Shrawasti 291 Tulsipur 292 Gainsari Shailesh Kumar Singh 'SHAILU' Bharatiya Janata Party 293 Utraula 294 Balrampur Jagram Paswan Samajwadi Party 295 Mehnaun 296 Gonda Prateek Bhushan Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 297 Katra Bazar 298 Colonelganj Ajay Bharatiya Janata Party 299 Tarabganj 300 Mankapur 301 Gaura Prabhat Kumar Verma Bharatiya Janata Party 302 Shohratgarh 303 Kapilvastu 304 Bansi Jai Pratap Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 305 Itwa Satish Chandra Bharatiya Janata Party 306 Domariyaganj Raghvendra Pratap Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 307 Harraiya Tarayambak Nath Samajwadi Party 308 Kaptanganj 309 Rudhauli 310 Basti Sadar 311 Mahadewa 312 Menhdawal 313 Khalilabad 314 Dhanghata Ganesh Chandra Bharatiya Janata Party 315 Pharenda 316 Nautanwa 317 Siswa 318 Maharajganj 319 Paniyara 320 Caimpiyarganj Fateh Bahadur Bharatiya Janata Party 321 Pipraich 322 Gorakhpur Urban Adityanath Bharatiya Janata Party 323 Gorakhpur Rural Bipin Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 324 Sahajanwa 325 Khajani 326 Chauri-Chaura Sarvan Kumar Nishad Bharatiya Janata Party 327 Bansgaon Dr. Vimlesh Paswan Bharatiya Janata Party 328 Chillupar Rajesh Tripathi Bharatiya Janata Party 329 Khadda 330 Padrauna 331 Tamkuhi Raj 332 Fazilnagar Surendra Kumar Khushwaha Bharatiya Janata Party 333 Kushinagar 334 Hata Mohan Bharatiya Janata Party 335 Ramkola 336 Rudrapur 337 Deoria Shalabh Mani Tripathi Bharatiya Janata Party 338 Pathardeva 339 Rampur Karkhana 340 Bhatpar Rani 341 Salempur 342 Barhaj Deepak Kumar Mishr Bharatiya Janata Party 343 Atrauliya 344 Gopalpur Nafees Ahmad Samajwadi Party 345 Sagri 346 Mubarakpur 347 Azamgarh 348 Nizamabad 349 Phoolpur Pawai 350 Didarganj Kamalkant Samajwadi Party 351 Lalganj 352 Mehnagar 353 Madhuban 354 Ghosi Vijay Kumar Rajbhar Bharatiya Janata Party 355 Muhammadabad-Gohna 356 Mau 357 Belthara Road Hansu Ram Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 358 Rasara 359 Sikanderpur 360 Phephana 361 Ballia Nagar Daya Shankar Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 362 Bansdih 363 Bairia Jai Prakash Anchal Samajwadi Party 364 Badlapur 365 Shahganj 366 Jaunpur Mohd. Arshad Khan Samajwadi Party 367 Malhani 368 Mungra Badshahpur 369 Machhlishahr 370 Mariyahu 371 Zafrabad 372 Kerakat 373 Jakhanian Bedi Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 374 Saidpur 375 Ghazipur Dr. Sangeeta Balwant Bharatiya Janata Party 376 Jangipur Virendra Kumar Yadav Samajwadi Party 377 Zahoorabad 378 Mohammadabad 379 Zamania 380 Mughalsarai 381 Sakaldiha 382 Saiyadraja 383 Chakia Kailash Bharatiya Janata Party 384 Pindra 385 Ajagara Tribhuwan Ram Baharatiya Janata Party 386 Shivpur 387 Rohaniya 388 Varanasi North 389 Varanasi South 390 Varanasi Cantt. 391 Sevapuri 392 Bhadohi Ravindra Nath Tripathi Bharatiya Janata Party 393 Gyanpur Ram Kishore Bind Samajwadi Party 394 Aurai 395 Chhanbey Rahul Prakash Kol Apna Dal (Soneylal) 396 Mirzapur 397 Majhawan 398 Chunar Anurag Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 399 Marihan 400 Ghorawal Dr. Anil Kumar Maurya Bharatiya Janata Party 401 Robertsganj 402 Obra 403 Duddhi Ramdular Bharatiya Janata Party

