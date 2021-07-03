Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on July 2, 2021, resigned from his post just after four months of taking the oath. Rawat after submitting his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Friday night.

The BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled for 3 pm today, July 3, 2021, in Dehradun. The meeting will be conducted to elect a new leader. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be acting as the central observer for the meeting.

Tirath Singh Rawat as CM of Uttarakhand: Background

• Tirath Singh Rawat on March 10, 2021, took the oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat.

• During his taking up the post, Tirath Singh Rawat was not an elected MLA in the Uttarakhand Assembly. He has been a Lok Sabha MP representing Pauri Garhwal till now.

I have submitted my resignation to Governor. Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. I'm thankful to central leadership & PM Modi for every opportunity they've given to me so far: Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/eCNjU4Jaya — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Election Commission had no issue with conducting polls but due to COVID, it could not materialize. In such circumstances, resignation was the only option: Madan Kaushik, BJP State President — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

What led to his resignation?

• The Constitution of India states that a minister or a chief minister must be elected to the state legislature within six months of being sworn in.

• As per Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, “A minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of the state shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister.”

• In the case of Tirath Singh Rawat, his period of six months expires on September 10, 2021, to be elected to the Uttarakhand’s Legislative Assembly with a byelection.

• However, the chances of holding a byelection are very unlikely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, there cannot be byelections in case the term of a house is less than a year. Uttarakhand can go to bypolls next year.

• Therefore, the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat comes in as an alternative to avoid a constitutional crisis in the state.

• In his statement, Tirath Singh Rawat said, “Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right to resign.”

Who is Tirath Singh Rawat?

• He is the 9th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He was the former Minister of Education of Uttarakhand. He has been Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal since 2019 as a member of BJP. He was former Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

• Rawat has also served as party chief of BJP, Uttarakhand from February 2013 to December 2015.