V Krishnamurthy, former SAIL Chairman, passes away at 97; What was his contribution to India’s PSUs?

V Krishnamurthy passed away: V Krishnamurthy, a former Chairman of steel PSU SAIL and Maruti Udyog Ltd (now Maruti Suzuki), passed away on June 26, 2022, at the age of 97 in Chennai. As per the statement by SAIL, V Krishnamurthy passed away at his home in Chennai and his last rites will be performed on June 27. He was the Chairman of SAIL from 1985 to 1990.

V Krishnamurthy also held the position of Chairman of many other PSUs, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Maruti Udyog, and GAIL. RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman described V Krishnamurthy as an outstanding leader and a visionary under whose leadership the Maruti Udyog Project was executed and a whole new Japanese work culture was introduced in India.

V Krishnamurthy held many significant positions in his career and came to known as the ‘Father of Public Sector Undertakings in India’. He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr. V Krishnamurthy, a doyen of India’s public sector undertakings.



He was a nation builder in the truest sense and through BHEL, Maruti and SAIL, his legendary legacy will live on.



My condolences to his family and friends. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2022

V Krishnamurthy: Educational Background

V Krishnamurthy who was born on January 14, 1925, did 3 years diploma in Electrical Engineering from CNT Technical Institute in 1943. Later, he passed the competitive exam conducted by the Union Public Services Commission and joined the Central Engineering Services in 1955. V Krishnamurthy also held a Doctorate in Economics from the Soviet Academy of Sciences.

V Krishnamurthy: What was his contribution to the development of PSUs in India?

1. V Krishnamurthy, known by many as the ‘father of the Public Sector Undertakings in India’ started his career as an airfield technician during the Second World War (1939 to 1945).

2. Soon after, V Krishnamurthy started his stint in BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) and was monumental in turning the PSU into the industrial giant it is today.

3. His stint in GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) and then in SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited) resulted in a similar success. However, it was Krishnamurthy’s role as the Founder Chairman, and CEO at Maruti Udyog that gave him his most lasting success.

4. V Krishnamurthy was instrumental in the development of the Maruti 800, which made it possible for Indian families to own and drive a car.

5. It was under the leadership of Krishnamurthy, that Maruti Udyog signed a milestone joint venture agreement with Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1982.

V Krishnamurthy: Awards and Honours

Year Award 1973 Padma Shri 1986 Padma Bhushan 2007 Padma Vibhushan 1975 Business Leadership Award 1987 Businessman of the Year Award 1989 Steelman of the Year Award 2009 Order of the Rising Sun, the highest Civilian Honour in Japan

V Krishnamurthy: List of positions held by ‘Father of PSUs in India’