Vaishali Hiwase appointed as first women officer commanding in BRO, what does BRO India do?

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) India on April 28, 2021, announced that Vaishali S Hiwase will become the first woman officer to be appointed as Officer Commanding in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), India.

Vaishali Hiwase will be responsible for providing connectivity through an Indo-China border road, said Border Roads Organisation (BRO), India.

@BROindia feels proud to announce the #First woman Offr EE(civ) Vaishali S Hiwase for taking over as Offr Commanding of a Road Construction Company that is responsible to provide connectivity of a Indo China Border Rd.1/4@PMOIndia @RajnathSingh_in @Gen_VKSingh @drajaykumar_ias pic.twitter.com/zrIkMmoEQC — BORDER ROADS ORGANISATION (@BROindia) April 28, 2021

BRO explained in the tweet that with two air-maintained detachments located at 10,000 ft and above, the alignment of the road is going through some formidable passes and treacherous terrain of hard rock with vertical cliffs.

With two air maintained detachments located at #10000ft and above.. the alignment of road is going through some formidable passes and treacherous terrain of hard rock with vertical cliffs.2/4 — BORDER ROADS ORGANISATION (@BROindia) April 28, 2021

The organization informed through another tweet that Vaishali is from Wardha, Maharashtra and has an M.Tech degree. She has completed a successful demanding tenure in Kargil.

#Vaishali from Wardha, #Maharastra is M Tech and after successfully completing a demanding tenure in #Kargil..the #WomenOfficer has taken over the comd to undertake this #Challenge of cutting thro the rocks.3/4 pic.twitter.com/oobYz6fZqr — BORDER ROADS ORGANISATION (@BROindia) April 28, 2021

BRO India expressed that they are proud of this humble beginning that will usher in a new era of women empowerment that will see women officers taking over most arduous tasks. History in making, BRO India tweeted.

About Border Roads Organisation (BRO), India

The Border Roads Organisation is India’s transnational construction organisation that is committed to meeting the strategic needs of the armed forces.

The BRO India was formed on May 07, 1960, and works under the Ministry of Defence since 2015. Initially, it was under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The primary role of BRO India is to develop and maintain the road networks in the north and northeast areas near the border.

BRO India performs two different functions during peace and war.

During peace, it develops and maintains the operational road infrastructure in the border areas and contributes to the socio-economic development of the border states.

During a war, it maintains the roads along the Line of Control (LOC) and executes additional tasks assigned by the government.

The 8.8 km-long Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh at an altitude of 3,000 km is one of the biggest infrastructural achievements of BRO India.