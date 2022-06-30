Vice President Election 2022: Election for Vice President to be held on August 6, How Vice President is elected in India?

Vice President Election 2022: The Election Commission of India announced on June 29, 2022, that Vice President Election 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 6 as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term will end on August 10. As per Article 68 of the Constitution, the Vice President of India Election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration date of the term of office of the outgoing Vice President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term.

The Vice President election 2022 schedule was finalized at a meeting which was also attended by the Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. As per the statement released by the Election Commission, all related COVID-19 safeguards and protocols will also be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process, and on the day of polling and counting.

Election to the Office of the Vice-President of India, 2022 (16th Vice-Presidential Election) - poll & counting date - 6th August 2022 @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive https://t.co/JfEP8oXVIR — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) June 29, 2022

Vice President Election 2022 Date

The polls to elect the Vice President of India will be held on August 6, 2022. On the same day, the counting of the votes, if required will also take place.

Vice President Election 2022 Schedule

Events Date Issue of Election Commission’s notification calling the election July 5, 2022 Last date of making nominations July 19, 2022 Date for the scrutiny of nominations July 20, 2022 Last Date for the withdrawal of candidatures July 22, 2022 Date on which a poll shall, if required, be taken August 6, 2022 Hours of Poll 10 am to 5 pm Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken August 6, 2022

How Vice President is elected in India?

The Vice President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament. It is in accordance with the system of proportional representation by the means of the single transferrable vote.

The Electoral College comprises a total of 788 members of both the Houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of the vote of each Member of Parliament will be the same.

President Election 2022

The Election Commission of India, earlier in June 2022, also announced that the election of the President of India will be held on July 18. According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, the last date for the nomination is June 29 and the vote counting will take place on July 21. The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24, 2022.