Vikram Sarabhai Children Innovation Center: All you need to know

Vikram Sarabhai Children Innovation Center (VSCIC) will be set up soon in Gujarat. The announcement for the same was made by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while speaking during the felicitation ceremony of Children’s Innovation Festival (CIF) in Gandhinagar on January 6, 2020

The Gujarat CM felicitated the top 30 innovation ideas by the school teams during the Children’s Innovation Festival . The Gujarat University also exchanged a letter of intent with the UNICEF on the occasion.

Objective

The Vikram Sarabhai Children Innovation Center will be set up to identify, nurture and promote innovation by children in the state. The centre will work towards identifying children with ideas and then nurture and support them.

Children Innovation Center: All you need to know

• The Vikram Sarabhai Children Innovation Center will be a dedicated space to tap into children's innovation in Gujarat.

• The innovation centre will reportedly be set up at Gujarat University's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Extension Research and Innovation.

• The centre will be set up through a joint partnership between the Gujarat University and UNICEF to offer children with a platform to realise their innovation potential.

• The centre has been named Vikram Sarabhai Children's Innovation Centre, after noted Indian physicist and astronomer who is internationally regarded as the father of the Indian Space Program. Vikram Sarabhai originally hailed from Gujarat.

• The centre will work along with schools and non-profit organisations to identify children with innovative potential and conduct specific programs to nurture and support them through mentors.

• The centre will also mobilise funding resources required to realise the innovative ideas of the children. The initiative is supported by the state government and is in line with the student start-up and innovation policy of Gujarat

Children’s Innovation Festival

The festival was organised by the Gujarat University Start-ups and Entrepreneurship Council. The council has been set by the Gujarat University in joint partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The Children’s Innovation Festival aims to identify, nurture and boost innovations by children in Gujarat. It is exclusively meant for school students up to the age of 18 years.

CIF Boot Camp

The CIF Boot Camp is a part of the Children’s Innovation Festival. Over 480 teams comprising students from 25 districts of Gujarat had applied for the camp, among whom 114 teams were selected for mentorship and capacity building on entrepreneurship.

Among the selected teams, the top 30 ideas were selected by a jury panel and they were felicitated at the event.