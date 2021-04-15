Virat Kohli named Wisden Almanack’s ODI Cricketer of Decade, what is Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was awarded the title of the Wisden Almanack’s ODI Cricketer of the 2010s on April 15, 2021. This honour was conferred by the annual sports publication the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

On the 50th anniversary of the first One-day International, five ODI cricketers of the decade were named in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Crickerters’ Almanack.

The awards keep coming for King Kohli 👑



Congratulations to our Skipper on being named the Wisden ODI Cricketer of the 2010s. 🙌 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Qcxzcak9Lu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2021

The 32-year-old Virat Kohli had made his debut in the ODI in August 2008 against Sri Lanka. In 2011, Kohli won the ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli has made more than 11,000 runs in the 10-year stretch, scored 42 centuries, and earned a place among the finest batsmen of all times.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2020 had also recognized Virat Kohli as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. The year 2019 also saw Virat Kohli surpassing MS Dhoni as India’s most successful Test skipper.

Key Highlights of the 2021 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack

•In the 2021 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, one cricketer from each decade ranging from 1971 to 2021 was named.

•Former Indian cricketer and greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev was given the title of the ODI Cricketer of the 1980s.

•Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the ODI Cricketer of the 1990s. Muttiah Muralitharan was awarded the ODI Cricketer of the 2000s.

•In addition to these, Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder, was named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World in 2020. This is Ben Stokes’s second consecutive win.

•In the women’s category, Australia’s Beth Mooney was named the Leading Woman Cricketer in the World.

• Kieron Pollard, West Indian all-rounder, was awarded the title of the Leading T20 Cricketer in the World.

About the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack

• John Wisden, a prominent cricketer of the mid-19th century started an annual publication in 1864.

• 154 editions have been published so far since its inaugural. It has earned the status of the most respected and famous sports publication in the world.

• Since 1889, the Five Cricketers of the Year, are featured every year. The Leading Cricketer in the World title is being published in the Almanack since 2004.