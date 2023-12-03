Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 27 November to 03 december 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as CEO of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Hornbill Festival, Khelo India Para Games 2023, OpenAI and others.

(d) Patna

2. Which state won the title of Senior Men's National Hockey Championship?

(a) Haryana

(b) Punjab

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Madhya Pradesh

3. In which state is the Hornbill Festival organized every year?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Assam

(c) Tripura

(d) Meghalaya

4. Which country has named the cyclone 'Mikong' formed in the Bay of Bengal?

(a) India

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Myanmar

(d) Sri Lanka

5. Which will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport?

(a) Indigo

(b) Vistara

(c) Air India

(d) Spice Jet

6. What is the mascot of Khelo India Para Games 2023?

(a) 'Shera'

(b) 'Arjun'

(c) 'Ujjwala'

(d) 'Bhima'

7. Researchers have recently discovered a new plant species in which Tiger Reserve?

(a) Kanha Tiger Reserve

(b) Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

(c) Sariska Tiger Reserve

(d) Melghat Tiger Reserve

8. Where is the COP-28 summit being organized?

(a) Riyadh

(b) Nairobi

(c) Sydney

(d) Dubai

9. Which Hollywood actor has been honored with the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement' Award?

(a) Istvan Szabo

(b) Michael Douglas

(c) Martin Scorsese

(d) Carlos Saura

10. Who has been re-appointed as the CEO of OpenAI?

(a) Brett Taylor

(b) Meera Murati

(c) Greg Brockman

(d) Sam Altman

Answer:-

1. (c) Deoghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Center at AIIMS, Deoghar. Jan Aushadhi Kendra is playing an important role in public health services. There are about 182 Jan Aushadhi Centers in Assam alone. The scheme was launched in 2015 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

2. (b) Punjab

Punjab's hockey team won the title of Senior Men's National Hockey Championship by defeating defending champion Haryana. Senior Men's National Hockey Championship was organized in Chennai. Whereas Tamil Nadu team stood third in this tournament.

3. (a) Nagaland

The Hornbill Festival 2023 or the 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival has started at Naga Heritage Village Kisama. The participating countries for this year's edition are the United States of America, Germany and Colombia along with the state of Assam. The Hornbill Festival is an annual festival celebrated from 1 to 10 December in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland.

4. (c) Myanmar

There is a possibility of cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area is formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent South Andaman Sea. In view of this, 7 districts in Odisha have been put on alert. This name of the cyclone has been given by the country of Myanmar. This is the sixth cyclone in the Indian Ocean and the fourth in the Bay of Bengal this year.

5. (a) Indigo

Indigo will be the first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport. Noida International Airport (NIA) has recently signed an MoU with IndiGo. The first phase of Noida International Airport will start by the end of 2024.

6. (c) 'Ujjwala'

The 'logo' and mascot 'Ujjwala' of the Khelo India Para Games 2023, which is being organized for the first time, was launched by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi. 'Ujjwala' - a sparrow, has been announced as the official mascot of the Para Games 2023. More than 1400 participants from 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in this game. A total of 11 Khelo India Games have been successfully organized since 2018.

7. (b) Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

Researchers have discovered a new plant species in the genus 'Impatiens'-Balsaminaceae in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli. S. This species has been named 'Impatiens Karuppusamyi' after Karuppusamy. This plant is found only in the Agastyamalai region of the Southern Western Ghats.

8. (d) Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the COP-28 summit being held in Dubai. In this conference he will address the World Climate Action Summit. COP28 or the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held from 30 November to 12 December 2023 at Expo City, Dubai.

9. (b) Michael Douglas

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas has been honored with the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement' Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The 54th IFFI is being organized in Goa. The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award is an international award instituted by the International Film Festival of India, first presented in 1999.

10. (d) Sam Altman

Artificial intelligence based company OpenAI has officially again appointed Sam Altman as the CEO of the company. Recently he had resigned from his post. Company co-founder Greg Brockman has again been named as the President of OpenAI.

