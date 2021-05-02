West Bengal Election Result 2021 Key Candidates: Suvendu Adhikari leading, Mamata Banerjee, Babul Supriyo trailing

West Bengal Election Result 2021- Key Candidates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a third term in the West Bengal State Assembly Elections 2021. The BJP juggernaut poses a major threat, as it eyes to form its first-ever government in the former Left bastion. The key candidates to watch out for in this election include TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, her arch rival now Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP has been projected to win around 138-148 seats by a majority of exit polls, while the TMC is projected to win around 128-138 seats. The battle is expected to be extremely close with a hung parliament also a possibility. The Congress-Left alliance is predicted to grab 11-21 seats.

The key candidates to watch out for today include Babul Supriyo, Mukul Roy, Swapan Dasgupta, Madan Mitra besides CM Mamata Banerjee. Lets have a detailed Look

Key Candidates in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee has taken a huge risk this by leaving her current seat and choosing to fight from Nandigram, which was a TMC stronghold but held by the Adhikari family, which has switched over to the BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari: Suvendhu Adhikari is the turncoat TMC MLA who crossed over to BJP along with some other TMC MLAs. He is taking on the CM from his family’s stronghold seat.

Swapan Dasgupta: The BJP politician is taking on TMC’s Ramendu Sinharay from Tarakeshwar Assembly Constituency.

Mukul Roy: BJP’s Mukul Roy is taking on TMC’s Koushani Mukherjee in the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency.

Babul Supriyo: Union Minister Babul Supriyo is facing TMC MLA Aroop Biswas and CPI(M)’s Debdut Ghosh in the Tollygunge constituency.

Madan Mitra: The TMC heavyweight Madan Mitra is contesting from Kamarhati constituency. He is pitted against BJP's Anindya Banerjee and CPI(M)'s Sayandeep Mitra in the seat.

Ashok Kumar Lahiri: The well-known economist has been pitted against TMC's Sekhar Dasgupta in the Balurghat constituency. The RSP has fielded Sucheta Biswas. Lahiri is a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission and has also served as the 12th Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

Chiranjeet Chakraborty: Actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty is fighting from Barasat constituency on behalf of TMC against BJP's Shankar Chatterjee and Forward Bloc candidate Sanjib Chattopadhyay.

Loknath Chatterjee: BJP's Loknath Chatterjee is currently trailing by 15842 votes in the Ballygungse seat (BJP), TMC's Subrata Mukherjee is leading from the seat. Subrata Mukherjee is currently a state cabinet minister.

