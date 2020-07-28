West Bengal Gov’t extends biweekly lockdown till August 31

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on July 28 announced that the state government has decided to extend the biweekly lockdown till August 31, 2020.

To curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state, there will be a complete shutdown for two days across the state every week. Earlier, the biweekly lockdown was in force till July 31 but in the wake of rising cases, the government has decided to extend the plan.

West Bengal government had implemented the two days in a week lockdown last week and the next one was scheduled to be on July 29. As per the Chief Minister, the lockdown in the containment zones has also been extended.

Lockdown (2 days in the week) in the state extended till 31st August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/MRKpPjcHZ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Biweekly lockdown in West Bengal:

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee informed that the biweekly lockdown in the month of August will be implemented mostly on Saturdays and Sundays.

No lockdown in the state on August 1st on the occasion of Bakr Eid: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/TqS8N9AFVl — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

But since the widely celebrated festivals such as Eid and Independence day are happening on Saturdays, lockdown to curb the virus will be imposed on some other days.

Complete lockdown will be observed in the state on 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/wb1jJxSaFq — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

What will be open and what will remain close? • On the day of biweekly lockdown, all the government and private offices, public and private transport, and commercial establishments will remain shut. • Only the essential services in the state will be functional such as petrol pumps will be allowed to open. • The work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, functioning of courts, intra-state and inter-state goods movements, and the home delivery of cooked food will also be permitted amid the state-imposed lockdown. • On the question of extension of a flight cancellation on the days when full lockdown will be implemented, the state official mentioned that the government will take a final decision on that but there are chances that it will be extended to all the lockdown days.

Ban on transportation in West Bengal:

The West Bengal State government had earlier banned all the passenger flights to Kolkata from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Nagpur, Pune, and Ahmedabad till July 31, 2020.

The Eastern Railway had also canceled the special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive on some stations in West Bengal.