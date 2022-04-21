West Indies All-Rounder Kieron Pollard retires from International Cricket: Know Batting, Bowling Stats, Key Records & Best Performances

Kieron Pollard Retirement: West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced retirement from international cricket on April 20, 2022. The 34-year-old brought curtains down on his 15-year international career to make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours.

Kieron Pollard had become the first player to represent West Indies in over 100 T20I matches and 123 ODI matches. He was a key member of the West Indies squad that had recorded a victory in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in 2012.

He had captained the West Indies in both ODIs and T20s in 2019 and the series win over Australia and England was one of the biggest highlights of his term. Overall, he played 222 matches for West Indies and scored 4275 runs and took 97 wickets in international cricket, including 2706 runs and took 55 wickets in ODIs and 1569 runs and 42 wickets in T20Is.

In an official statement on Instagram, Pollard said, "After careful deliberation, I have today decided to retire from international cricket. As is the case of many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent West Indies team from the time i was a boy of 10 years and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both T20I and ODI forms of the game."

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, giving my heart and soul in every facet of the game- whether bowling, batting or fielding," Pollard recalled.

Read His Full Statement Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieron Pollard (@kieron.pollard55)

Kieron Pollard Debut

ODI Debut: April 10, 2007 ( West Indies vs South Africa)

Last ODI: February 6, 2022 (West Indies vs India)

T20I Debut: June 20, 2008 (West Indies vs Australia)

Last T20I: February 20, 2022 (West Indies vs India)

Kieron Pollard Stats: Batting and Bowling Stats

Batting Stats Competition ODI T20I Matches 123 101 Runs scored 2,706 1,569 Batting average 26.01 25.30 100s 3 0 50s 13 6 Top score 119 75*

Bowling Stats Bowling Stats ODIs T20Is Balls bowled 2,275 856 Wickets 55 42 Bowling average 39.29 28.28 5 wickets in innings 0 0 10 wickets in match 0 0 Best bowling 3/27 4/25 Catches/stumpings 64/– 42/–

Kieron Pollard: Top 5 Records

1. In March 2021, he became the only third player in the history of the men’s international cricket to hit six sixes in a single over after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh. USA's Jaskaran Malhotra joined the elite club in September 2021, becoming the fourth player.

2. In March 2020, he became the first cricketer to play in 500 Twenty20 matches.

3. In February 2022, he became the first player to represent the West Indies in 100 T20Is.

4. In December 2019, Pollard became the fourth batsman for the West Indies to score 1,000 runs in T20I cricket.

5. Under his captaincy, West Indies played 17 ODIs and T20Is each, winning 11 ODIs and losing 6 and winning 7 T20Is and losing 8.

Kieron Pollard: Top 5 Best Performances

1. March 11, 2011: Pollard scores 94 runs off 55 balls against Ireland at 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

2. December 11, 2011: Pollard scored his top score of 119 runs in the final ODI against India, which his team lost.

3. March 23, 2012: Pollard scored 102 runs off 70 balls against Australia.

4. October 5, 2012: Pollard shined with both bat and ball in the semi-final win over Australia in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

5. March 3, 2021: Pollard became the third player to hit six sixes in an over by Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, who had earlier taken a hat-trick by dismissing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran with consecutive deliveries.

Kieron Pollard in IPL

Kieron Pollard was the joint highest paid player in the 2010 Indian Premier League, playing for Mumbai Indians. He made his debut for the IPL team on March 17, 2010 against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi.

He had become the first player to represent Mumbai Indians in 150 matches in 2020. He had also played a critical role in the team winning their 5th IPL title.

Kieron Pollard is still an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team, being one of the four players to be retained by the team in the 2021 Retention process alongside Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.