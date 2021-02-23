What is Greater Tipraland demand? Know all about it here 

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya recently put forward a new political demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’. The demand comes 17 months after he resigned as the state president of the Congress party.

The royal claims that his demand for 'Greater Tipraland' would serve the interest of tribals, non-tribals as well as Tripuri tribals staying outside the state including those outside India in Khagrachari, Bandarban, Chittagong and other adjacent border areas in Bangladesh.

What is Greater Tipraland?

‘Greater Tipraland’ is an extension of the ruling Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura's (IPFT) demand of Tipraland, which seeks to form a separate state for tribals of Tripura.

While the Tipraland demand sought a separate state for tribals living in the state, the new ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand seeks to include all tribals living in indigenous areas/ villages outside the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The demand is not restricted to the Tripura tribal council areas but seeks to include ‘Tiprasa’ of Tripuris spread across different states of India like Assam, Mizoram and even those living in areas bordering Bangladesh.

Does this mean re-drawing of territorial boundary lines of Tripura to include parts of other states?

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya did not elaborate when asked if the Greater Tipraland seeks to re-draw territorial boundary lines of Tripura including parts of Assam, Mizoram and Bangladesh, where Tripuris claimed to live, but said that if Greater Tipraland is successful then, it would ‘help’ Tripuris in need of assistance in those areas.

The exact details of the demand are expected to be placed before the union government for discussion if all tribal leaders of Tripura including Pradyot Kishore Manikya are invited for talks.

Why has the demand for Greater Tipraland come up?

The demand for Greater Tipraland has reportedly risen due to unfulfilled demands of revising NRC in Tripura and opposition to CAA in the past.

Is Greater Tipraland demand the same as Greater Nagalim demand? • The Greater Nagalim demand was put forward previously by rebel Naga outfit-National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM). • The main objective behind the demand was the establishment of Greater Nagalim (Greater Nagaland), comprising all the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and portions of Myanmar. • The demand for Greater Nagalim created agitations in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The proposal aimed to benefit Nagas staying in Manipur, Assam or Arunachal. • The Naga rebel front is currently having peace talks with the central government. • Speaking on the comparison of Greater Tipraland demand to Greater Nagalim demand, Pradyot Kishore has clarified Greater Tipraland is not in any way a rebel subject. He said that their demand is a democratic issue and they will be proceeding accordingly.

Background

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's social organisation- The Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA) has emerged as the single-largest tribal political party of Tripura.

The party on February 19, 2021 announced merger with two tribal political parties, Tipraland State Party and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura-Tipraha. Following the merger, TIPRA was rechristened as Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance.

BJP’s ruling alliance partner IPFT also announced its decision to join an alliance with Pradyot Kishore, as they felt that the demand for a ‘Greater Tipraland’ is in line with their demand of ‘Tipraland’, which was first put forward by them in 2009 and it was also the main poll issue that helped them win the 2018 assembly elections.

The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), which is one of the oldest surviving tribal regional parties of Tripura, also extended its support to TIPRA, saying that its Greater Tipraland demand matches with one of its primary demands.

The move comes three months ahead of the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.