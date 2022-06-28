What is ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ Programme? Know more about the scheme to be launched by the Government

Pradhan Mantri Dialysis Yojana: The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced on June 26, 2022, that the Central Government will soon launch the ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ programme. It will be launched by the Government under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme. Through this scheme, any patient in India can get a dialysis facility from anywhere in the country.

One Nation, One Dialysis Programme announcement was made by the Union Health Minister during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The minister visited and observed the robotic surgery machine installed at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai.

Health Minister @mansukhmandviya says Centre will roll out the “One Nation, One Dialysis” programme to help patients undergoing dialysis get the procedure done anywhere in the country at any time. pic.twitter.com/ZDxc2Y777H — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 26, 2022

What is ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ Programme?

Aligning with the concept of one nation and one service, the Central Government has been planning to launch yet another service titled ‘One Nation, One Dialysis’ under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme under the National Health Mission.

One Nation, One Dialysis scheme will facilitate the dialysis facility for the needy patients anywhere in the country, as per the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

What is National Dialysis Programme?

In the Budget Speech of 2016-2017, the Union Finance Minister announced the launch of a National Dialysis Programme under a public-private partnership at the district hospitals.

The programme was launched by the Government of India keeping in view the fact that every year about 2.2 lakh new patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) get added to the country resulting in additional demand for 3.4 crore dialysis each year.

One Nation, One Dialysis Programme: What is the significance?

The increasing number of patients with End-Stage Renal Diseases gets added every year which results in the demand of 3.4 crore dialysis every year. With approx 4,950 dialysis centers, largely in the private sector in India, the demand is less than half met with the existing infrastructure.

The high cost of dialysis care leads to a financial catastrophe for practically all the families with such patients. It has been felt that both in the terms of provision of important life-saving procedures and for reducing the impoverishment on account of out-of-pocket expenditure for patients, a dialysis program is required.