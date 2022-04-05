What is the Him Prahari scheme and Why has it been launched by Uttarakhand Govt? – All You Need to Know

Him Prahari Scheme: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament on April 5, 2022 and sought the Centre's cooperation in the smooth implementation of the Him Prahari scheme in areas bordering the state.

The Him Prahari scheme is aimed at stopping the migration of people from the state. It is meant for ex-servicemen and youngsters.

The scheme will focus on areas where migration occurs at a rapid pace to ensure that people do not move out. Under the scheme, the state government will prioritize settling of ex-servicemen in areas bordering the state.

What is Him Prahari scheme?

The Him Prahari Scheme is aimed at stopping migration from the hill state. The scheme was announced by the BJP Uttarakhand unit in its 2022 Election Manifesto.

Him Prahari Scheme: Key Features

The state government will provide all necessary assistance to the ex-servicemen and the youth of the state to settle in the districts that share international borders keeping long-term national interests in mind.

Why is it launched by Uttarakhand Govt?

The Uttarakhand Government aims to launch the Him Prahari scheme to stop the migration from the villages of international border districts such as Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Khatima of Udhamsinghnagar.

The state governments plans to take the help of the state police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for relief and rescue operations in case of divine calamity to stop the migration from the villages.

The state government has proposed to constitute border guard teams or snow watchdog teams.

It has also proposed an incentive allowance to the persons involved in the said team. The state is expected to incur an expenditure of about Rs 5 crore 45 lakh for the same.

The state government has requested cooperation from the centre for the smooth implementation of the scheme in the state and has urged sanctioning of a budget of Rs 20 to 25 crore per year to make the Uttarakhand state police more effective and modern.

The Uttarakhand CM Dhami has also requested Rs 25 crore for the Nirbhaya Fund by the state government for the relief and rehabilitation of women victims of crime.