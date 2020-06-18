WHO halts Hydroxychloroquine trial for treating COVID-19 patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on June 17 that the testing of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial for finding the treatment of COVID-19 has been halted after the new data shows no benefits on the patients.

Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, WHO expert mentioned that the investigators leading the Solidarity Trial had reviewed the recent evidence and had decided to stop recruiting the new patients.

While addressing the media briefing, the WHO expert stated clearly that after deliberation, the investigators have concluded that the Hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the solidarity trial.

The news was also shared on the official twitter account of WHO in which it has been mentioned that the trial is stopped as there is no evidence that HCQ reduces the mortality of hospitalised patients.

The Solidarity Trial's hydroxychloroquine arm is being stopped, on the basis of evidence showing it does not reduce mortality for hospitalised #COVID19 patients. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 17, 2020

WHO statement on halting HCQ trial:

The World Health Organization (WHO) on June 17 released a statement mentioning that the decision was based on the evidence from the solidarity Trial as well as from the United Kingdom (UK)-led trial. Both of them have found that the drug does not help COVID-19 patients. There was also another review of other evidence on Hydroxychloroquine which led to this decision.

The statement added that the data from the studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of the COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized. The statement further cleared that the Solidarity Trial investigators will not add any more patients to the HCQ arm.

However, the statement by WHO informed that the patients who had already started with HCQ but have not yet finished their course in the trial can complete their course or stop at the discretion of the supervising physician.

Halting of HCQ trial in the UK and US:

As per the data from the UK led trial which is known as Recovery Trial informed last week that the anti-malarial drug had shown no benefit for the COVID-19 patients.

The United States Food and Drug Administration on June 15 had revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The agency mentioned that it was no longer reasonable to believe that Hydroxychloroquine as well as the related drug chloroquine has been effective in treating the virus.