China’s Xi Jinping tasked with 5-year Presidential Third Term, Know more about this Supreme Leader here

Chinese Politician Xi Jinping is all set to lead his third five-year term as China’s President, the most dignified position. This will place him in power for the rest of his life. He seems to have bordered competitors and his party is packed with his supporters since he came into being in the year 2012.

China’s paramount state authority, the National People’s Congress (NPC) comprises 3,000 members. It gave votes collectively for Xi Jinping after the removal of the traditional two-term limit for the post was changed.

Xi is China’s supreme power and has operated as the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). While the members of the NPC are appointed by the ruling Communist party and made 2,952 votes for Xi. Also, no one voted in defiance of him.

China’s Election Process

Xi’s leadership along with others who acquired positions are running indisputably. The election process was performed cloaked in secrecy, apart from the organised procedure through which delegates to the congress placed four ballots into bright red boxes placed around the vast auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi’s reelection shows the pinnacle of his position that transformed him from an unprecedented party member to the leader of the world’s imperium. Xi was also all together named Chief of the two million-member People’s Liberation Army.

Xi Jinping’s Power Upsurge

Several years have passed since China avoided one-man rule in favour of a more consensus-based however dictatorial leadership. That version imposed certain term limits on the ceremonial role of the Presidency for instance with Xi's predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao renouncing power after 10 years in office.

Xi refuses to follow that traditional rulebook and finally put an end to term limits in 2018. He further created a cult of personality in order to cultivate his omnipotent leadership.

New Era of Xi’s Legacy

69-year-old Xi Jinping held power in 2012 and has outperformed any contenders. His party includes his supporters and this breakthrough turns him into China’s most influential force since Mao Zedong, the former Communist revolutionary who founded the People’s Republic of China.

Xi is assigned a third five-year term as Party’s General Secretary in October.

In the coming days, Xi-approved officials are scheduled to be appointed or elected to fill top-notch positions in the cabinet which includes Li Qiang. Li Qiang is expected to be named as Premier which is regarded as China’s No 2 post. This puts him in charge of managing and controlling the second-largest economy in the world.

Li was recently seen in a picture shaking hands with Xi and both of them passed smiles after Xi’s Presidency was confirmed on March 10, 2023 (Friday). The two men were sitting next to each other and also exchanged dialogues casually as the voting process was underway.

Other Appointments

In other NPC votes, 68-year-old Han Zheng was elected as the new Vice President whereas 66-year-old Zhao Leji has been appointed as the new Parliament Chair. Both of them were from Xi’s previous team of Party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.

The parliament meeting is held three months after China deserted its signature “Zero-COVID Policy” activating a wave of cases across China. After the Coronavirus eruption, delegates and all staff members were all seen wearing masks excluding the top part leaders.

Xi will address the Annual Parliamentary Session on March 13 (Monday). Moreover, Li will hold an official Press Conference. The country is currently facing a huge economic collapse from the Zero-COVID Policy and complex relations with the United States which involve issues such as trade, human rights and China’s rising emphatic claims on Taiwan as well as the South China Sea.

