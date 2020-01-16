Yashaswini scheme, Swasthya Sakhi project launched: All you need to know!

The Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani launched Yashaswini Scheme for women entrepreneurship and Swasthya Sakhi project in Goa on January 11, 2020.

The two schemes were launched at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao town near Panaji district of Goa. A breast screening initiative was also launched during the occasion.

Yashaswini Scheme: All you need to know

Objective The Yashaswini Scheme for Women entrepreneurship aims to support women Self Help Groups (SHGs) with interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh & handholding from experts. The scheme aims to strengthen the socio-economic empowerment of women in Goa.

Key Highlights

• Under the Yashaswini Scheme, the Goa state government will provide interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to women SHGs. The tenure of the loan will be 5 years.

• The loan amount will be paid in a total of four installments. The repayment of the loan will begin from the second year.

• SHGs including Umang Self-Help Group, Adarsha Satari Mahila Mandal Guleli –Sattari, Salcete and Phoenix Womens Wing Self-Help Group Valpoi –Sattari were given loans under the newly launched scheme.

Swasthya Sakhi Project: All you need to know

Objective The Swasthya Sakhi Project aims to ensure the wellness and welfare of women, especially during pregnancy. It aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, which will benefit both mother and child.

Key Highlights

• Under the Swasthya Sakhi Project, the Goa state government will provide a diagnostic kit to the healthcare workers to enable them to provide basic diagnostic services to the people in the state at their doorsteps.

• The state government launched the Swasthya Sahayak device to enable healthcare workers to digitize all health information and conduct basic diagnostic tests.

• Overall the diagnostic kit will comprise all necessary equipment to conduct basic tests such as blood sugar, blood pressure, blood haemoglobin and heart rate. The kit has been developed by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

• The kit will help monitor women’s health during pregnancy and enable early detection of deficiencies and identification of high-risk pregnancy cases for timely referrals.

Breast Cancer screening initiative

Objective

Under the breast cancer screening initiative, the healthcare workers of the state will screen women for breast cancer. The initiative will cover almost 20,000 women in the state. The move will enable healthcare services to reach the rural areas of the state.

