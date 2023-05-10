A solar storm may lead to beautiful auroras in the coming week. Know the details.

Auroras are a natural phenomenon, however, they can prove to be an excellent visual treat. Here comes a lucky chance to see an aurora for real.

What are auroras?

When charged particles crash with the gasses in the upper atmosphere of our planet, tiny flashes occur. The collection of these tiny flashes actually makes up the aurora. This week, a huge geomagnetic storm is about to happen. As per Spaceweather.com, these auroras will be caused due to particle ejections from the Sun. This happening can possibly supercharge the auroras in areas they may be visible.

As per the monitoring website of Spaceweather, our planet’s magnetic field was hit by a coronal mass ejection (CME) on May 7. However, in contradiction with the forecasts, the hit had a not-so-strong impact and it failed to create a significant storm. Nevertheless, soon after, the Sun released yet another CME towards the Earth.

What are CMEs?

CMEs are actually coronal plasma bubbles that are ejected from the Sun over multiple hours. These bubbles often take place beside solar flares.