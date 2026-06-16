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Airports in Uttar Pradesh: Check the Complete List Here

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:43 IST

There are 15 operational airports in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 15 airports, 5 are international, and 10 are domestic. Explore the locations, names, and other interesting facts about airports in Uttar Pradesh here.

Airports in Uttar Pradesh
Airports in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India to have 5 different international airports as of 2026. The latest International airport in Jewar started its operations on 15th June 2026. Given the speedy growth, it has become an important subject of competitive exams, and even for general knowledge enthusiasts. 

Students can prepare for national and state level exams such as UPSC, SSC, IBPS, Railways etc. by gaining knowledge about the list of airports of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 15 operational airports which includes 5 international airports and 10 domestic airports. The decision has been made by the state government to promote tourism, trade and regional connectivity in the entire north Indian belt.

Airports in Uttar Pradesh: Most Important Facts at a Glance

Airport Name

Location / District

Category

Key Feature

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

Lucknow

International

Busiest airport in the state

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport

Varanasi

International

Primary hub for eastern UP tourism

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Ayodhya

International

Dedicated to holy pilgrimage travel

Kushinagar International Airport

Kushinagar

International

Main gateway for the Buddhist circuit

Noida International Airport

Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

International

Flight operations started on June 15, 2026

Prayagraj Airport

Prayagraj

Domestic

One of India's oldest aviation bases (1931)

Kanpur Airport

Kanpur

Domestic

Serves the major industrial belt of the state

List of International Airports in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has 5 international airports which connect the most populous state of India with the world. These hubs handle millions of passengers every year, and the list of international airports in Uttar Pradesh are as follows:

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow

It is the largest and the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh with its location in the state capital. It is located in the Amausi area and has a huge new Terminal 3. It serves as the hub for central Uttar Pradesh.

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

This airport is for the old spiritual city Varanasi. It is situated in Babatpur, about 26 km away from the city centre. It is very significant as it connects the pilgrims from abroad who are coming to see the ghats and temples of Varanasi.

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya

This airport was recently inaugurated in Ayodhya, to boost tourism, this hub connects the holy city of Ayodhya with the world. It has lovely architecture, based on the traditional Indian temples.

Kushinagar International Airport, Kushinagar

This special terminal is for the Buddhist circuit. Kushinagar is the place where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana (freedom from the cycle of rebirth). This is a regular stop for travelers from East Asian countries to plan their travel.

Noida International Airport, Jewar

Noida International Airport is a mega project located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. This airport was constructed by Zurich Airport AG to relieve the traffic burden of IGI airport of Delhi Airport. The first commercial flights were launched on June 15, 2026 from Jewar.

Domestic and Regional Airports of Uttar Pradesh

Under the regional connectivity programme by the central government, the domestic airways system has expanded hugely. This scheme is called Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

Prayagraj Airport (Bamrauli)

Prayagraj Airport is situated in Bamrauli, it is a civil enclave, a joint airfield that is used for both military and public purposes. The airport plays a significant role for the pilgrims especially during the Kumbh Mela celebration.

Gorakhpur Airport 

The airport at Gorakhpur is officially called Mahayogi Goraknath Airport, and what's interesting is that the airport shares its runway with the Indian Air Force. Gorakhpur is an important link with the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions of Nepal.

Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad

Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad is the second commercial Airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). It connects with the major cities of India such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities such as Patna, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi.

Other Active Domestic Airfields 

There are other domestic airports which are operating on lesser scale in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Bareilly.

The number of airports in Uttar Pradesh is increasing, indicating the development of the state. The state has five international hubs and ten active domestic airports that are very useful for the growth of the aviation sector and represents one of the best aviation infrastructure in India.

Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Jun 16, 2026, 13:56 IST

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FAQs

  • Which is the oldest airport in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    Prayagraj Airport, located in Bamrauli, is one of the oldest airports in India. It officially began its flight operations in the year 1931.
  • What is the name of the airport located in Varanasi?
    +
    The airport in Varanasi is named Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. It is located in Babatpur and serves as a major gateway for global tourists seeking spirituality.
  • How many international airports are functional in Uttar Pradesh in 2026?
    +
    Uttar Pradesh has five designated international airports. These are located in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, and Jewar (Noida region).
  • Which is the largest airport in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow is currently the largest and busiest airport in the state.

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