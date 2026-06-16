Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India to have 5 different international airports as of 2026. The latest International airport in Jewar started its operations on 15th June 2026. Given the speedy growth, it has become an important subject of competitive exams, and even for general knowledge enthusiasts. Students can prepare for national and state level exams such as UPSC, SSC, IBPS, Railways etc. by gaining knowledge about the list of airports of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh currently has 15 operational airports which includes 5 international airports and 10 domestic airports. The decision has been made by the state government to promote tourism, trade and regional connectivity in the entire north Indian belt. Airports in Uttar Pradesh: Most Important Facts at a Glance Airport Name Location / District Category Key Feature Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow International Busiest airport in the state Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Varanasi International Primary hub for eastern UP tourism Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya International Dedicated to holy pilgrimage travel Kushinagar International Airport Kushinagar International Main gateway for the Buddhist circuit Noida International Airport Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar) International Flight operations started on June 15, 2026 Prayagraj Airport Prayagraj Domestic One of India's oldest aviation bases (1931) Kanpur Airport Kanpur Domestic Serves the major industrial belt of the state

List of International Airports in Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh has 5 international airports which connect the most populous state of India with the world. These hubs handle millions of passengers every year, and the list of international airports in Uttar Pradesh are as follows: Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow It is the largest and the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh with its location in the state capital. It is located in the Amausi area and has a huge new Terminal 3. It serves as the hub for central Uttar Pradesh. Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi This airport is for the old spiritual city Varanasi. It is situated in Babatpur, about 26 km away from the city centre. It is very significant as it connects the pilgrims from abroad who are coming to see the ghats and temples of Varanasi.

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya This airport was recently inaugurated in Ayodhya, to boost tourism, this hub connects the holy city of Ayodhya with the world. It has lovely architecture, based on the traditional Indian temples. Kushinagar International Airport, Kushinagar This special terminal is for the Buddhist circuit. Kushinagar is the place where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana (freedom from the cycle of rebirth). This is a regular stop for travelers from East Asian countries to plan their travel. Noida International Airport, Jewar Noida International Airport is a mega project located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. This airport was constructed by Zurich Airport AG to relieve the traffic burden of IGI airport of Delhi Airport. The first commercial flights were launched on June 15, 2026 from Jewar.

Domestic and Regional Airports of Uttar Pradesh Under the regional connectivity programme by the central government, the domestic airways system has expanded hugely. This scheme is called Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN). Prayagraj Airport (Bamrauli) Prayagraj Airport is situated in Bamrauli, it is a civil enclave, a joint airfield that is used for both military and public purposes. The airport plays a significant role for the pilgrims especially during the Kumbh Mela celebration. Gorakhpur Airport The airport at Gorakhpur is officially called Mahayogi Goraknath Airport, and what's interesting is that the airport shares its runway with the Indian Air Force. Gorakhpur is an important link with the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions of Nepal.