Airports in Uttar Pradesh: Check the Complete List Here
There are 15 operational airports in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 15 airports, 5 are international, and 10 are domestic. Explore the locations, names, and other interesting facts about airports in Uttar Pradesh here.
Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India to have 5 different international airports as of 2026. The latest International airport in Jewar started its operations on 15th June 2026. Given the speedy growth, it has become an important subject of competitive exams, and even for general knowledge enthusiasts.
Students can prepare for national and state level exams such as UPSC, SSC, IBPS, Railways etc. by gaining knowledge about the list of airports of Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh currently has 15 operational airports which includes 5 international airports and 10 domestic airports. The decision has been made by the state government to promote tourism, trade and regional connectivity in the entire north Indian belt.
Airports in Uttar Pradesh: Most Important Facts at a Glance
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Airport Name
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Location / District
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Category
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Key Feature
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Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport
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Lucknow
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International
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Busiest airport in the state
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Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport
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Varanasi
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International
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Primary hub for eastern UP tourism
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Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
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Ayodhya
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International
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Dedicated to holy pilgrimage travel
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Kushinagar International Airport
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Kushinagar
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International
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Main gateway for the Buddhist circuit
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Noida International Airport
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Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
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International
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Flight operations started on June 15, 2026
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Prayagraj Airport
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Prayagraj
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Domestic
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One of India's oldest aviation bases (1931)
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Kanpur Airport
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Kanpur
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Domestic
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Serves the major industrial belt of the state
List of International Airports in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh has 5 international airports which connect the most populous state of India with the world. These hubs handle millions of passengers every year, and the list of international airports in Uttar Pradesh are as follows:
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow
It is the largest and the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh with its location in the state capital. It is located in the Amausi area and has a huge new Terminal 3. It serves as the hub for central Uttar Pradesh.
Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi
This airport is for the old spiritual city Varanasi. It is situated in Babatpur, about 26 km away from the city centre. It is very significant as it connects the pilgrims from abroad who are coming to see the ghats and temples of Varanasi.
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya
This airport was recently inaugurated in Ayodhya, to boost tourism, this hub connects the holy city of Ayodhya with the world. It has lovely architecture, based on the traditional Indian temples.
Kushinagar International Airport, Kushinagar
This special terminal is for the Buddhist circuit. Kushinagar is the place where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana (freedom from the cycle of rebirth). This is a regular stop for travelers from East Asian countries to plan their travel.
Noida International Airport, Jewar
Noida International Airport is a mega project located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. This airport was constructed by Zurich Airport AG to relieve the traffic burden of IGI airport of Delhi Airport. The first commercial flights were launched on June 15, 2026 from Jewar.
Domestic and Regional Airports of Uttar Pradesh
Under the regional connectivity programme by the central government, the domestic airways system has expanded hugely. This scheme is called Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).
Prayagraj Airport (Bamrauli)
Prayagraj Airport is situated in Bamrauli, it is a civil enclave, a joint airfield that is used for both military and public purposes. The airport plays a significant role for the pilgrims especially during the Kumbh Mela celebration.
Gorakhpur Airport
The airport at Gorakhpur is officially called Mahayogi Goraknath Airport, and what's interesting is that the airport shares its runway with the Indian Air Force. Gorakhpur is an important link with the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions of Nepal.
Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad
Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad is the second commercial Airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). It connects with the major cities of India such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities such as Patna, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi.
Other Active Domestic Airfields
There are other domestic airports which are operating on lesser scale in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Bareilly.
The number of airports in Uttar Pradesh is increasing, indicating the development of the state. The state has five international hubs and ten active domestic airports that are very useful for the growth of the aviation sector and represents one of the best aviation infrastructure in India.
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